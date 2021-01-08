Three keys to the Washington-Tampa Bay playoff game

1. NOT NEW TO THIS
Tampa Bay last qualified for the playoffs in 2017, Washington in 2015. Many of the players on both sides will be making their postseason début Saturday night. The key exception comes at the most important position: quarterback. The Bucs’ Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings in New England and holds nearly every NFL postseason career record. Washington’s Alex Smith has thrown 14 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in seven career playoff games with the 49ers and Chiefs. He hasn’t been nearly as protective of the ball this year, and (assuming he plays) he can’t afford turnovers if Washington hopes to pull off the upset. Brady also has more playoff experience among his targets in Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.
2. TIGHT FITS
Gronkowski came out of retirement to rejoin his former teammate, Brady, in Tampa and became a great complementary target to Mike Evans, catching seven touchdown passes. Logan Thomas carries a far lower profile, but was every bit as effective in his first season in Washington. His 72 receptions and six touchdown catches were each more than twice his previous six-year NFL career totals. Thomas became a go-to target for Smith late in the year after Terry McLaurin was slowed by an ankle injury. Washington’s defense has struggled to cover opposing tight ends at times this season; if Gronk or Thomas has a strong game, it could boost his team’s chances.
3. HOUSE MONEY
As mentioned earlier, aside from Smith, there’s little playoff experience on Washington’s roster. Ron Rivera has coached and played in a Super Bowl, but most of his players will get their first tastes of the postseason, when the spotlight is exponentially brighter and mistakes are magnified. Washington played only two nationally televised game all season, and its recent prime-time record (9–21 over the past decade) is dubious. This is a confident young roster, led by rookie defensive end Chase Young, who called out Brady after the regular-season finale. As big underdogs with little to lose, will Washington’s players play loose or tentatively— especially the defensive line, whose ability to pressure Brady will play a huge role in the outcome?
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Tamps Bay 24, Washington 13
—Steve DeShazo