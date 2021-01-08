Three keys to the Washington-Tampa Bay playoff game

Tampa Bay last qualified for the playoffs in 2017, Washington in 2015. Many of the players on both sides will be making their postseason début Saturday night. The key exception comes at the most important position: quarterback. The Bucs’ Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings in New England and holds nearly every NFL postseason career record. Washington’s Alex Smith has thrown 14 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in seven career playoff games with the 49ers and Chiefs. He hasn’t been nearly as protective of the ball this year, and (assuming he plays) he can’t afford turnovers if Washington hopes to pull off the upset. Brady also has more playoff experience among his targets in Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.