Washington Football Team report card

Quarterback B- Dwayne Haskins rebounded from a dreadful first half to put his team in position to win.

Running backs C- Without Antonio Gibson, Washington rushed for just 84 yards, but McKissic had nine catches.

Receivers B+ Logan Thomas has become a dependable second target as foes focus on Terry McLaurin.

Offensive line C Untill Morgan Moses' late injury, the blockers protected Haskins reasonably well on the day.

Defensive line B- This group was porous against the run, but Sweat's deflection and Payne's pick were big.

Linebackers C Rookie Khaleke Hudson had a few bright moments for a group that was missing two starters.

Secondary B+ The Seahawks' longest completion on the day went for a meager 15 yards.

Special teams D Dustin Hopkins' missed PAT changed the complexion of the game thereafter.

Coaching B- Halftime adjustments are a strength, but slow starts continue to be a major problem.

-Steve DeShazo