Washington Football Team report card

Quarterbacks—B+: Taylor Heinicke again offered mobility and energy off the bench, but couldn't deliver a victory.

Running backs—C: Antonio Gibson's otherwise strong day was spoiled by a fumble that set up the Chargers' winning TD.

Receivers—B-: Ignored in the first half, Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas made a much bigger impact after the break.

Offensive line—C-: Charles Leno allowed the sack that sidelined Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Brandon Scherff committed two costly penalties.

Defensive line—C-: Washington's vaunted pass rush had little success hurrying Justin Herbert, who threw for 337 yards.

Linebackers—C: Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic combined for 19 tackles, but most of them came after sizeable gains.

Secondary—D: William Jackson had an interception, but rookie Benjamin St.-Juste was picked on repeatedly on key passes.

Special teams— B: Dustin Hopkins made three of four field goal tries, Tress Way punted well and DeAndre Carter had a big return.