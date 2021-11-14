 Skip to main content
Washington Football Team report card
Quarterback—A: Taylor Heinicke outplayed Tom Brady this time and went 6 for 6 on the game-clinching touchdown drive. 

Running backs—B-: Washington managed just 2.8 yards per carry, but got yardage in key situations, especially late. 

Receivers—B: There were no big-yardage plays, but Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries made clutch late receptions. 

Offensive line—C+: The Buccaneers sacked Heinicke five times, but this group paved the way for the final possession.

Defensive line—B+: Washington didn't sack Brady, but pressured him often, even after Chase Young's knee injury.

Linebackers—B: This group did a solid job of tackling the Bucs' receivers on short routes that didn't become big gainers. 

Secondary—A-: Two interceptions (and nearly a third), but coverage lapses and penalties remain a concern.

Special teams—A: Joey Slye was perfect on three field goals and two extra points in his first game in Washington.

Coaching—A-: Scott Turner didn't abandon the run and mixed his play calls well, and Del Rio deserves credit, too.

—Steve DeShazo

