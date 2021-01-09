Washington Football Team report card

Quarterback—A–: A tipped interception was the only back mark on Taylor Heinicke's remarkable night.

Running backs—D: Heinicke personally outrushed Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic on the night.

Receivers—B–: Drops by Cam Sims and Steven Sims Jr. were costly on a night when Washington gave the Bucs a scare.

Offensive line—B+: This group kept Heinicke relatively clean until the fourth quarter.

Defensive line—C–: After some early pressure, this heralded group rarely deterred Tom Brady's pass attempts.

Linebackers—C: The Buccaneers ran effectively enough to win and tight end Cameron Brate was big factor.

Secondary—C: The Bucs got open when they needed to, especially on their final scoring drive.

Special teams—B–: Punt coverage and punt returns are an issue that must be addressed next season.

Coaching—B: Scott Turner did a nice job of tailoring his game plan to Heinicke's strengths on short notice.

—Steve DeShazo