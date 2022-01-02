Washington Football Team report card

Quarterback—B–: Taylor Heinicke started 11 for 11 but cooled off in the second half and threw a costly late interception.

Running backs—B+: Rookie Jaret Patterson ran for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes in his first NFL start.

Receivers—C: Terry McLaurin finally got the ball in his hands, but rookie tight end John Bates was the most effective target.

Offensive line—C–: This group struggled to protect Heinicke in the second half as the Eagles turned up the pass rush.

Defensive line—B: The Eagles didn't run wild as they did in the first meeting, but controlled the ball in the second half.

Linebackers—C: Dallas Goedert hurt Washington with intermediate receptions, as so many opposing tight ends do.

Secondary—B–: The Eagles had a couple of chunk pass completions, but the receivers didn't reach the end zone.

Special teams—A–: Joey Slye's 55-yard field goal was one yard shy of his career long, and Tress Way wasn't really missed.