Washington Football Team report card

Quarterbacks—D: Taylor Heinicke had his worst game before being injured, and Kyle Allen wasn't much better.

Running backs—D-: Antonio Gibson never got going, and his lost fumble killed any legitimate chance of a Washington comeback.

Receivers—C: Cam Sims' spectacular TD catch was the only highlight on a day when Terry McLaurin was shut out and injured.

Offensive line—D: Attrition finally took its toll on a group that got dominated by an aggressive Dallas pass rush that registered five sacks.

Defensive line—B-: Down to its third-string ends, this group did the best it could, but three offside penalties took a toll.

Linebackers—B: Cole Holcomb's interception return for a touchdown briefly offered some hope, but it wasn't enough.

Secondary—B+: Landon Collins had an interception and was credited with two sacks in his best game of the season.

Special teams—C-: Another blocked extra point encapsulated the struggles of a team that's on its fourth placekicker.