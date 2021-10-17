Washington report card

Quarterback—C: Aside from his TD pass to Ricky Seals-Jones, Taylor Heinicke was largely ineffective on the day.
Running backs—B–: With Antonio Gibson hobbled, J.D. McKissic led the team in both rushing (45) and receiving (65) yards.
Receivers—C: Seals–Jones continues to impress, but the Chiefs limited Terry McLaurin to four inconsequential receptions.
Offensive line—B+: Missing two injured starters, this group didn't allow a single sack of Heinicke all afternoon.
Defensive line—D: This group got some early pressure on Mahomes, but two straight offsides calls were inexcusable.
Linebackers—B: Rookie Jamin Davis (11 tackles) had his best day, and Cole Holcomb had 10 stops and forced a fumble.
Secondary—C–: Kendall Fuller had one interception but dropped another, and the Chiefs got open when necessary.
Special teams—A–: Punter Tress Way has been the team's best player, but Dustin Hopkins missed another makeable kick.
Coaching—C: The game plans worked well in the first 30 minutes, but Andy Reid's team had the answers when it mattered.