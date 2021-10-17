 Skip to main content
Washington report card
Quarterback—C: Aside from his TD pass to Ricky Seals-Jones, Taylor Heinicke was largely ineffective on the day.

Running backs—B–: With Antonio Gibson hobbled, J.D. McKissic led the team in both rushing (45) and receiving (65) yards. 

Receivers—C: Seals–Jones continues to impress, but the Chiefs limited Terry McLaurin to four inconsequential receptions.

Offensive line—B+: Missing two injured starters, this group didn't allow a single sack of Heinicke all afternoon.

Defensive line—D: This group got some early pressure on Mahomes, but two straight offsides calls were inexcusable. 

Linebackers—B: Rookie Jamin Davis (11 tackles) had his best day, and Cole Holcomb had 10 stops and forced a fumble.

Secondary—C–: Kendall Fuller had one interception but dropped another, and the Chiefs got open when necessary. 

Special teams—A–: Punter Tress Way has been the team's best player, but Dustin Hopkins missed another makeable kick.

Coaching—C: The game plans worked well in the first 30 minutes, but Andy Reid's team had the answers when it mattered.

—Steve DeShazo

