Washington report card

Quarterback—B+: In his third start for the team, Kyle Allen made plenty of plays with his arm, legs and head.

Running backs—A: Antonio Gibson helped jump-start the formerly dormant run game with a career-high 128 yards.

Receivers—B-: Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas delivered TD catches for an injury-decimated crew.

Offensive line—B+: Even without injured starting left tackle Geron Christian Sr., this group dominated the Cowboys.

Defensive line A-: Montez Sweat had his most active and productive game against a decimated Dallas line.

Linebackers—B: Cole Holcomb blew up Ezekiel Elliott to record a sack and made a key first-half interception.

Secondary—C+: Landon Collins was enjoying a rare strong game before his first-half ankle injury.

Special teams—C: A long kickoff return set up Dallas' only score of the day, and Dustin Hopkins missed a kick.

Coaching—A-: Scott Turner and Jack Del Rio had ideal game plans to dominate the imploding Cowboys.

—Steve DeShazo