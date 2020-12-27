Washington report card

Quarterbacks—D: Taylor Heinicke provided a brief spark after Dwayne Haskins played his way out of D.C.

Running backs—C: Antonio Gibson was solid early and J.D. McKissic caught a touchdown pass, but this group was ignored after halftime.

Receivers—C–: Without the injured Terry McLaurin, none of the wideouts made much of an impact.

Offensive line—D: This group allowed three sacks in 50 dropbacks, but protection was not always sound.

Defensive line—A–: Chase Young forced two turnovers, but the defense was on the field far too long.

Linebackers—C: Cole Holcomb returned to make a team-high 11 tackles, but the Panthers dominated time of possession.

Secondary—C–: Kam Curl's interception gave Washington brief life, but the Panthers' receivers were usually open.

Special teams—D–: Steven Sims' fumbled punt return put Washington in a hole it couldn't escape.

Coaching F: The team was flat in a big situation, and Rivera should have pulled Haskins far earlier.

—Steve DeShazo