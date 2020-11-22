Washington report card

Quarterback—B–: Efficiency was the key word as Alex Smith earned his first NFL victory in over two years.
Running backs—B: Antonio Gibson picked up 75 of his 94 yards in the second half and scored for a fourth straight game.
Receivers—A–: Terry McLaurin made a sparkling catch and continues to be a nightmare matchup for opponents.
Offensive line—B+: A reshuffled line kept Smith relatively untouched and opened holes for 164 yards rushing.
Defensive line—A: After knocking Joe Burrow out of the game, this group devoured backup quarterback Ryan Finley.
Linebackers—C: A rotating cast did enough to hold Cincinnati to 25 total yards in the second half.
Secondary—B+: This group came up with two takeaways against a talented set of Cincinnati receivers.
Special teams—C: It wasn't costly, but Dustin Hopkins missed another makeable field goal attempt.
Coaching—B: After Burrow's departure, the defensive scheme got more aggressive, the offense more conservative.
—Steve DeShazo
