Washington report card

Quarterback—B: Dwayne Haskins avoided turnovers and threw for 314 yards, but missed some chances.

Running backs—C: Antonio Gibson has the potential to become an even better version of Chris Thompson.

Receivers—B+: Terry McLaurin (10 catches, 118 yards) continues to shine, and got some help foe a change.

Offensive line—C: Haskins was sacked three times, and Washington managed only 69 yards on the ground.

Defensive line—C–: Tim Settle had a sack, but Chase Young's absence was obvious against Lamar Jackson.

Linebackers—C+: Jon Bostic made 14 tackles, but this group allowed Ravens TE Mark Andrews two TD catches.

Secondary—B–: Kendall Fuller's two interceptions prevented a one-sided game from getting even worse.

Special teams—C: A nondescript day could have been better if Dustin Hopkins hadn't missed from 54 yards.

Coaching—B: With Rivera limited by cancer treatments, a new staff seems to be slowly learning how to best use its personnel.

—Steve DeShazo