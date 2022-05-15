Reports: Nick Grant signs with Cardinals

Courtland High School graduate Nick Grant has signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after impressing the team at a rookie minicamp this past weekend, according to multiple reports.
Grant was a three-year starter at defensive back for Virginia, working at cornerback for two full seasons (2019 and 2020) but also playing safety during the 2021 season. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine passes defensed in 2021 and also forced two fumbles.
Grant (6-0, 190 pounds) was not selected in last month's NFL draft but drew interest from the Cardinals and other teams as an undrafted free agent.