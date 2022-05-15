 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reports: Nick Grant signs with Cardinals

  • 0
Grant

Grant

Courtland High School graduate Nick Grant has signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after impressing the team at a rookie minicamp this past weekend, according to multiple reports.

Grant was a three-year starter at defensive back for Virginia, working at cornerback for two full seasons (2019 and 2020) but also playing safety during the 2021 season. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine passes defensed in 2021 and also forced two fumbles.

Grant (6-0, 190 pounds) was not selected in last month's NFL draft but drew interest from the Cardinals and other teams as an undrafted free agent. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panthers hope Barnes' speed translates to football field

Panthers hope Barnes' speed translates to football field

Kalon “Boogie” Barnes is a flat-out burner. The biggest question facing the Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback is whether his elite speed translates to a successful NFL career. Barnes ran a 4.23 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February — the fastest time ever recorded by a defensive back since the NFL Network began broadcasting the event in 2003. It’s also the second-fastest time of any player, finishing one one-hundredth of a second behind wide receiver John Ross, who set the combine record in 2017.

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry joining Saints

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry joining Saints

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints. The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday. Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins. In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro. 

Kicker's lawsuit could shed light on Meyer's time with Jags

Kicker's lawsuit could shed light on Meyer's time with Jags

Placekicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars could uncover more details about former coach Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure. Lambo’s attorney is seeking a host of records pertaining to Meyer’s time with the team, including “any documentation whatsoever of abusive or toxic workplace behavior under Meyer’s leadership and any investigations into these allegations.” Lambo filed a lawsuit Monday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for emotional distress and reputational harm caused by Meyer. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after a newspaper reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause.

49ers WR hopes Kaepernick workout prepares him for Lance

49ers WR hopes Kaepernick workout prepares him for Lance

San Francisco rookie receiver Danny Gray found the ideal workout partner before the draft to prepare him to play with the 49ers' strong-armed quarterback, Trey Lance. It just happened to be a former 49ers quarterback known for his ability to throw with velocity. Gray was part of a group of receivers who worked out with Colin Kaepernick in Dallas. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since his final year with the 49ers in 2016 when he made headlines after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert