STEVE DeSHAZO: Flores suit may air NFL's dirty laundry with minority hiring

You probably know about Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since kneeling during the national anthem in 2017 to protest racial profiling by law enforcement. If you aren’t familiar with Flood, he’s the baseball player who sacrificed his career half a century ago to contest baseball’s reserve clause, opening the door for free agency (and massive paychecks) for all pro athletes.

Back to Flores’ suit. As we know, it’s not easy to legally prove collusion, and you cannot dictate to team whom to hire.

But here’s all you really need to know: In a league in which an estimated 70 percent of players are Black--and all but one team is owned by White men--there is now exactly one head coach of color. That’s Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team responsible for the Rooney Rule (and possibly the only one that takes it seriously).

It’s a good thing Tomlin has never endured a losing season in 15 years as a head coach. One is sometimes enough to get you fired.

Just ask Flores, who posted winning marks in the final two of his three seasons in Miami--and still got the boot. Or Jim Caldwell, who was canned in 2017 after consecutive 9-7 seasons by the Detroit Lions–who are 17-46-2 since then.