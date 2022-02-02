STEVE DeSHAZO: Flores suit may air NFL's dirty laundry with minority hiring

It takes a lot to upstage not only the Super Bowl and Tom Brady’s retirement--not to mention the rebranding of the Washington Commanders--but Brian Flores has done it.
The NFL’s suits would much rather we be speculating on whether Joe Burrow can join the other title-winning Joes (Namath, Montana and Flacco), or lavishing praise on Brady as he finally steps out of that attention, clearly with something left in the tank.
Instead, Roger Goodell is in for a very bad week.
On Tuesday, Flores sued the NFL, three of its teams and unspecified individuals, alleging racial discrimination in the hiring and retention of Black head coaches, general managers and coordinators.
And on Thursday, one day after the Commanders unveiled their hoped-for fresh start in D.C., Congress will conduct a round table over allegations of the team’s decades-long culture of sexual harassment of female employees.
We’ve addressed the latter matter before, and it’s worth visiting again later. But for now, let’s say all that needs to be said about Flores’ claims.
He’s right.
And he should be applauded for risking his career and reputation. Flores could become the NFL’s Curt Flood, or the coaching equivalent of Colin Kapernick.
You probably know about Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since kneeling during the national anthem in 2017 to protest racial profiling by law enforcement. If you aren’t familiar with Flood, he’s the baseball player who sacrificed his career half a century ago to contest baseball’s reserve clause, opening the door for free agency (and massive paychecks) for all pro athletes.
Back to Flores’ suit. As we know, it’s not easy to legally prove collusion, and you cannot dictate to team whom to hire.
But here’s all you really need to know: In a league in which an estimated 70 percent of players are Black--and all but one team is owned by White men--there is now exactly one head coach of color. That’s Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team responsible for the Rooney Rule (and possibly the only one that takes it seriously).
It’s a good thing Tomlin has never endured a losing season in 15 years as a head coach. One is sometimes enough to get you fired.
Just ask Flores, who posted winning marks in the final two of his three seasons in Miami--and still got the boot. Or Jim Caldwell, who was canned in 2017 after consecutive 9-7 seasons by the Detroit Lions–who are 17-46-2 since then.
Or Steve Wilks, who got one season (2018) in Arizona. Or David Culley, a sacrificial lamb for a single untenable 2021 season in Houston.
Or Eric Bienemy, who can’t seem to get a fair shot despite the well-respected Andy Reid nearly pleading for someone to hire his offensive coordinator away from Kansas City.
Four NFL teams (the Raiders, Broncos, Bears and Giants) hired new coaches in January. All are White. Five others (the Dolphins, Vikings, Texans and Saints) are still looking.
The Rooney Rule, named after late Steelers owner Dan Rooney, was established in 2003 to encourage diversity in hiring and head coaches and strengthened in 2009 to include general managers and coordinator positions. It requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for each opening.
Some teams take it seriously; many interview a minority as a formality before choosing the candidate they wanted all along. The Giants reportedly had the gall to bring in Flores after settling on Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
That was likely the last straw for Flores, who worked under Bill Belichick and knows how things work. He likely has plenty of corroboration, and will get plenty of support from his frustrated colleagues who have been told to wait patiently for their chance—often a one-time, no-win situation with a dysfunctional team.
Flores could also use help from powerful coaches like Belichick and Reid. Washington’s Ron Rivera, one of three minority NFL coaches, said: “There’s a lot of merit there.”
The NFL is a multi-billion-dollar behemoth with a powerful legal machine. (Just ask Kaepernick). And Flores may not win his suit. If so, he may never coach again. Kapernick hasn’t been seen his his aborted 2019 tryout.
The common term for that condition is “blacklisted.” But it seems that Flores (and many other qualified candidates) are already in that category. So what does he really have to lose?
