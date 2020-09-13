 Skip to main content
Washington report card
Washington report card

Quarterback—B+: Dwayne Haskins wasn't flashy, but made a few plays (and no major mistakes), plus a motivational halftime speech.

Running backs—B–: Peyton Barber scored twice and rookie Antonio Gibson showed his versatility. This isn't a position of liability.

Receivers—C: Terry McLaurin didn't have a big game, but tight end Logan Thomas showed he may be a good fit for this offense.

Offensive line—B: This group shored up some early protection issues and kept Haskins safe against a stout defensive line.

Defensive line—A: After a couple of early penalties, Chase Young proved worthy of the hype, and Ryan Kerrigan has plenty left.

Linebackers—C: Exploited early, this group rebounded to enjoy a strong second half in a second-half shutout.

Secondary—A–: Big interceptions by Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Monroe set Washington up with short fields for scoring drives.

Special teams—B+: Tress  Way was solid and usual, and Dustin Hopkins made three of four field goal attempts.

Coaching—A–: Both coordinators figured things out in the second half to help Ron Rivera earn his first win in D.C.

—Steve DeShazo

