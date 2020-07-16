By THE ROANOKE TIMES
ROANOKE—Mountain View High School graduate Mason Stutler shot a 67 and is tied with amateur Dustin Groves for second place following completion of Thursday’s opening round of the Delta Dental State Open.
Mark Lawrence Jr. leads the field at Ballyhack with 63. Lawrence, who won the Virginia state amateur in 2017, lost previous bids for the State Open crown in playoffs in 2016 and 2019.
“It’s one of my favorite golf courses, said Lawrence, whose father, Mark Lawrence Sr., won the state amateur in 1980. “And, the greens are so damned good right now that, if you get the ball rolling on line, it’s going in. I feel like there could be some low scores with how the greens are rolling.”
Stutler was tied for the lead after the first round last year at Ballyhack and was within sight of the second-round leaders before dropping into a 12th-place tie with a final-round 77.
“I pretty much chalked that up to a learning experience,” said Stutler, who was an All-American at Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Stutler is like most of the players in the field in that he has been limited by the hazards of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least they’re competing.
“People haven’t had a lot to do recreationally,” Stutler said. “It’s obviously been a little different this spring. The only other event I played in, we had to leave the flagstick in the hole and some odd things like that.
“Here, it’s been at least a little bit closer to normal.”
