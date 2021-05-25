 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg's Hurst wins share of VSGA event
Fredericksburg’s Jon Hurst teamed up with Tazewell’s Buck Brittain to win the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Four-Ball Championship Tuesday in Lynchburg.

Hurst and Brittain shot a second straight 63 for a two-day total of 126 at Boonboro Country Club and a five-shot victory over runners-up Carlos Aranda and Danny Derisio of Springfield.

It was the second career state title for Hurst, who partnered with Keith Decker to win the senior division at the VSGA Multi-Format Team Championship in 2019.

