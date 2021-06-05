Frick, Ball reach 100 breast final in Wave I Olympic swim trials

Colonial Forge High School graduates Jakob Frick and Jake Ball reached the final of the men’s 100-meter backstroke Saturday at Wave I of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb.

Swimming in adjacent lanes, Frick finished sixth (1:02.68) and Ball eighth (1:03.07) in the eight-man final. The top two finishers—Zhier Fan and Reid Mikuta—advance to next week’s Wave II, which features the nation’s fastest swimmers.

In the morning preliminary heats, Frick had the sixth-fastest time (1:02.40) and Ball was eighth (1:02.57) to qualify for the eight-man final. Frick has signed to swim at the U.S. Naval Academy; Ball swam for Denison (Ohio) and George Mason.

Also on Saturday, Mountain View High School graduate Georgia Johnson placed 36th in the women’s 100 breast (1:12.06). She recently completed her freshman season at the University of South Carolina.

On Monday, Frick will compete in the 200 breast, where he is seeded fourth. King George graduate Caroline Bentz, a rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, will compete in the 100 and 200 backstroke and the 50 freestyle in Wave II.