Golf: Gulliksen tops Choe in playoff to win Fredericksburg Amateur's men's championship

As a Naval Explosive Ordinance Disposal officer (EOD), Tyler Gulliksen belongs to a small fraternity of military engineers skilled at dissembling IEDs and sea mines.

So he wasn’t about to let a few missed putts blow up in his face.

Gulliksen entered the second and final day of Fredericksburg Amateur at Fawn Lake Country Club with a five-shot lead, only to watch as playing partner Benjamin Choe whittled it away in a flurry of birdies. After 12 holes, Gulliksen and Choe, a sophomore on Cornell University’s golf team, found themselves tied at nine under on the championship.

“[Choe] was playing well, and I knew he was going to keep making birdies,” Gulliksen said. “And I just couldn’t get a putt to go in, even though I was hitting it good. I didn’t take advantage of the par 5s. I knew I would make a birdie at some point.”

Even if it took more more than 18 holes.

Gulliksen and Choe matched each other shot for shot down the stretch on the back nine, setting the stage for a sudden-death playoff. After both parred No. 18—with Choe’s birdie putt skirting the cup by inches—Gulliksen’s tee shot found the narrow fairway on No. 10. Choe’s did not, with his 3-wood hooking left and alighting on a hilly stretch of rough.