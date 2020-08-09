Golf: Gulliksen tops Choe in playoff to win Fredericksburg Amateur's men's championship

As a Naval Explosive Ordinance Disposal officer (EOD), Tyler Gulliksen belongs to a small fraternity of military engineers skilled at dissembling IEDs and sea mines.
So he wasn’t about to let a few missed putts blow up in his face.
Gulliksen entered the second and final day of Fredericksburg Amateur at Fawn Lake Country Club with a five-shot lead, only to watch as playing partner Benjamin Choe whittled it away in a flurry of birdies. After 12 holes, Gulliksen and Choe, a sophomore on Cornell University’s golf team, found themselves tied at nine under on the championship.
“[Choe] was playing well, and I knew he was going to keep making birdies,” Gulliksen said. “And I just couldn’t get a putt to go in, even though I was hitting it good. I didn’t take advantage of the par 5s. I knew I would make a birdie at some point.”
Even if it took more more than 18 holes.
Gulliksen and Choe matched each other shot for shot down the stretch on the back nine, setting the stage for a sudden-death playoff. After both parred No. 18—with Choe’s birdie putt skirting the cup by inches—Gulliksen’s tee shot found the narrow fairway on No. 10. Choe’s did not, with his 3-wood hooking left and alighting on a hilly stretch of rough.
The slight misstep gave Gulliksen an opening, and the Naval Academy graduate took full advantage. His slight right-to-left birdie putt tracked the whole way, cueing an understated fist pump when it fell to cement the win.
For Gulliksen, 33, it was a refreshing script flip from Friday, when he lost a 20-hole match in the VSGA Amateur quarterfinals at River Bend Golf Club in Great Falls.
“It’s kind of nice to have a playoff go the other way,” he said.
Kristin Shifflett won the ladies’ division by 14 strokes, firing a 78 on Sunday to clinch her third consecutive victory in the event. Shifflett nearly holed out on No. 18, with her approach shot from 120 yards striking the flagstick before coming to rest a few inches away.
Former champion Jon Hurst made his transition into the senior division a memorable one, firing rounds of 63 and 65 to finish 16 under, nine shots ahead of his close friend, Keith Decker. Craig Lund (76–75–151) took first place in the super senior division. Former Free Lance–Star golfer of the year Marshall Wood shot 71 on Sunday to win his flight in the championship division.
Not even the coronavirus pandemic could halt the tournament, which was held for the seventh consecutive year after being revived in 2014 by Steve Lovelace and Hurst, among others. The event counts towards VSGA points rankings and generates donations for Mary Washington Hospice.
“It’s a bit different of an environment than junior tournaments,” said Choe, 19, motioning to the glistening beer keg sitting on ice outside the clubhouse. “I had a blast.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco