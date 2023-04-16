Grayson Wood has spent the better part of the past year surrounded by nothing but ocean and golf balls. Following a dominant career at James Monroe High School that included two-time Free Lance–Star golfer of the year honors, Wood packed his clubs and headed south to attend the Junior Players Golf Academy (JPGA) in Hilton Head, S.C.

Wood’s weekday schedule at JPGA looked something like this: he’d spend from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on either the driving range or practice green before grabbing a quick lunch. Stomach full, he’d head back out for a minimum of 18 holes, sometimes 36.

“I played a lot of golf,” Wood said with a laugh.

That much was apparent this weekend, as Wood dominated the field at Fawn Lake to capture his second Fredericksburg Amateur championship, this one by six strokes. On Sunday, Wood went bogey-free as he took advantage of fast fairways to card a 6-under 66.

“First day, I couldn’t make any putts,” Wood said of his opening-round 70. “I was hitting everything pretty solid, but I’d get on the green and I don’t know why I couldn’t make a putt. But I think I hit over 15 greens both days, so it was really just a matter of time.”

Jeff Klatt won the senior division with a two-day score of 145 (1-over), while Mark Alonzi carded a 3-over 147 to take top honors in the super senior division.

This year’s tournament featured a record field of 80 golfers, according to founder Jon Hurst. Final charitable proceeds weren’t immediately available, but the tournament in its ninth year generated more than $10,000 benefitting Mary Washington Hospice.

“It all comes down to the hospice support care and the charity,” Hurst said. “Changing it from August to April, so that it’s one of the (VSGA’s) first events helped as well.”

In a departure from previous years, the event was dedicated to Shelly Decker, the wife of VSGA hall of fame golfer Keith Decker, who died suddenly from a stroke late last year. Hurst said that he plans to keep the memorial format moving forward.

For Wood, who will join the golf team at VCU this fall, much of the Fredericksburg Amateur’s allure comes from competing against VSGA legends like Hurst and Decker. He’s hoping his sustained success — two titles in three years — will motivate the next generation to compete in state-wide events.

“I like to set high expectations for future golfers that come out of Fredericksburg,” Wood said. “I like to really boost confidence for younger players who can play in these types of tournaments.”

Individual Results

Championship division

1. Grayson Wood; 70—66 ;136

2. Justin Young; 74 68;142

3. Ben Keeler ;72 73;145

4. Benjamin Kruper ;74 72;146

5. Adam Houck ;77 73;150