Grayson Wood's golf future is now

Since graduating from Massaponax High School in May, Grayson Wood has spent most of his time surrounded by sun and sand.

And no, we’re not talking about beach week.

In an effort to gain as much exposure to college coaches as possible before departing for the JPGA in Hilton Head, S.C. in August, Wood has embarked on his own personal golf tour.

“My dad basically said, ‘Any tournament you want to play, sign up and I’ll pay for it,’ ” Wood said.

Ken Wood knew his son was driven, but he admits he didn’t anticipate the extent to which Grayson would take advantage of his offer.

In the past month alone, Wood won the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Match Play and finished second at the Virginia Amateur. Less than 24 hours before he teed off in the State Open of Virginia Friday morning, Wood took first in the prestigious Bobby Bowers Invitational.

“You know what, I had no idea that he was going to go off like this,” Ken Wood said. “His history is quite good, but what he’s done in the past three to four weeks is on a totally different level.”

Wood fired a 1-over 72 in Friday’s first round, placing him in a tie with several players for 39th place in the 144-man field. This year’s state open is being played at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, a course that’s new to Wood.

Ken Wood noted that his son could benefit from the “local knowledge” of his playing partners, Elliott Wilson and Rick Schuller. Independence is Wilson’s home course, while Schuller is a seasoned veteran on the tournament circuit.

“If they’re nice to him, they’ll tell him where to place the ball,” Ken Wood said with a laugh. If he gets that local knowledge, he’ll do fine.”

Other players with local ties participating in the State Open are Fawn Lake’s Drew Falvey, Fredericksburg Country Club’s Luke Thornton and Stafford High School graduate Jimmy Delp.

Despite his youth—he turned 17 in May and graduated from high school a full year early—Wood doesn’t seem intimidated by the Commonwealth’s biggest golf stage. His recent run of success has him convinced he can contend this weekend.

“With the way I’ve been playing and just being in that tournament in general, I’m excited to see what I can do,” he said. “If I’m not going to try and win, I shouldn’t be playing in the tournament.”

Far from risking burnout from such an ambitious schedule, Wood feels invigorated. He reasons that he’d be playing 18 holes of golf daily regardless of the setting.

In fact, after waking up at 5 a.m. to compete in Springfield earlier this week, Wood drove home, showered and texted a few friends to gauge their interest in an 18-hole nightcap.

“I think that’s why I’m not really tired,” he said. “I do it every single day anyways and it’s no different in a tournament.”

He may not know it yet, but Wood’s loaded links schedule is already yielding dividends. Ken Wood said his phone is “ringing constantly,” with inquiries from college coaches. Powerhouse programs like Arizona and UCLA have begun to show interest in his game.

After a five-day break (a veritable sabbatical by Wood’s standards), he’ll head to Bandon, Ore., to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“If he plays well there, he has his pick [of schools] at that point,” Ken Wood said.

Until then, Wood sees no reason to take time away from the golf course. There’s no way he’d rather be spending his summer.

“I have a passion, and I’m going to pursue what I want to pursue,” he said. “I hope it’s not ever necessary to take a vacation, but I’m sure that time will come.”