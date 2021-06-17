 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local golf
0 comments

Local golf

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1077633134

golf ball in the green grass close to the hole with the shadow of the flagpole and two blurred guys in the background

 zozzzzo

Fredericksburg's Becky Paul finished fourth in the Virginia State Golf Association's Super Senior Women's Stroke Play Championship this week.

Paul shot rounds of 82 and 90 at Stoney Creek at Wintergreen. Salem's Dot Boling won the event with rounds of 78 and 77. Fredericksburg's Roberta Koch tied for seventh (87-92-179).

Spotsylvania's Rachel Detore placed 19th in the Women's Stroke Play event on the same courses with rounds of 87, 83 and 87 (257). Blacksburg's Jessica Spicer won the event by two strokes (73-72-72-217).

FALK QUALIFIES

Recent Riverbend High School graduate Brady Falk qualified for the upcoming VSGA Amateur Championship by shooting a 3-over-par 74 Wednesday at Laurel Hill Golf Club. The VSGA Amateur is scheduled for June 28-July 2 at the Country Club of Petersburg.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert