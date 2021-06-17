Local golf

Fredericksburg's Becky Paul finished fourth in the Virginia State Golf Association's Super Senior Women's Stroke Play Championship this week.

Paul shot rounds of 82 and 90 at Stoney Creek at Wintergreen. Salem's Dot Boling won the event with rounds of 78 and 77. Fredericksburg's Roberta Koch tied for seventh (87-92-179).

Spotsylvania's Rachel Detore placed 19th in the Women's Stroke Play event on the same courses with rounds of 87, 83 and 87 (257). Blacksburg's Jessica Spicer won the event by two strokes (73-72-72-217).

FALK QUALIFIES

Recent Riverbend High School graduate Brady Falk qualified for the upcoming VSGA Amateur Championship by shooting a 3-over-par 74 Wednesday at Laurel Hill Golf Club. The VSGA Amateur is scheduled for June 28-July 2 at the Country Club of Petersburg.