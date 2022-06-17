STEVE DeSHAZO: Golf moves into the villain stage

GOLF FANS of a certain age remember the 1999 Ryder Cup, when Justin Leonard’s clutch 45-foot putt clinched a victory for the United States and sparked an on-course celebration that rocked the sport’s genteel image.

Those days may soon seem quaint.

Coincidentally, this week’s U.S. Open is being played on the same Brookline, Massachusetts, Country Club course as that Ryder Cup, and the us-vs.-them vibe may be getting even more intense. That’s all thanks to the upstart LIV Tour that hopes to eclipse the PGA Tour as golf’s preeminent showcase.

Funded by oil profits, the Saudis have paid out hundreds of millions of guaranteed dollars to top pros like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau to play in their new series. It’s clearly a gambit to whitewash a reputation stained by reports that the Saudi government ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Money talks, and several of the sport’s biggest names—including tour founder Greg Norman, who has harbored a grudge against the PGA Tour for decades—happily jumped on board. None has a higher profile than Mickelson, who called the Saudis “scary (expletive)” in an interview but cashed their $200 million guaranteed check anyway, perhaps in part because of reportedly huge gambling debts.

On the other side are the PGA Tour’s wealthy holdouts. They include Tiger Woods, who turned down an offer that was “mind-blowingly enormous,” according to Norman; Jack Nicklaus, who could have had Norman’s spot and a reported $100 million; and Rory McIlroy, the most outspoken critic of the LIV Tour.

And while golf is generally a gentlemanly game usually played by individuals, it’s turning into a partisan sport that may make politics seem pale by comparison.

Let’s be clear: No one on either side deserves too much sympathy. Most of the full-time tour players make a good living—sometimes obscenely good—for excelling in a sport the rest of us have to pay to play. Much of the credit for that goes to Woods, whose phenomenal popularity caused a huge spike in prize money.

Yes, the PGA Tour can be, shall we say, pretentious and overbearing at times. But it’s never been accused of paying “blood money.”

Try as they might, those golfers who have defected to the LIV Tour can’t avoid the appearance of unmitigated greed. A few have spoken of “growing the game,” but what’s really expanding is their bank accounts.

And that’s their prerogative. Few of us can really say with certainty that we’d turn down billions of legal dollars, even if the optics are terrible.

The PGA Tour has banned LIV players from competing in its events, but this week’s Open is run by the United States Golf Association, which decided to allow all eligible qualifiers to compete.

Given the huge purses at LIV events (and appearance fees), that tour’s stars won’t need to show up for PGA events in Greensboro or Milwaukee. (Few do now, anyway.) There will probably be more defectors to the LIV Tour in the weeks ahead.

Which could make for a new tribal dynamic at major tournaments.

Golfers already wear plenty of sponsors’ logos on their shirts and caps. Perhaps LIV Tour players should be forced to wear scarlet letters—perhaps neon-red “LIV”—that designate them as deserters.

Like the villain that some perceive him to be, Mickelson already showed up in black for Thursday’s first round. His sterling reputation has been dented, along with his chance of captaining the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Mickelson then proceeded to shoot a 78, pretty much ending his chances of winning the only major title that has eluded him in a hall of fame career.

In fact, only two of the 12 players who came to the U.S. Open from last weekend’s LIV Tour début finished under par in Thursday’s first round: Johnson (-2) and James Piot (-1).

It’s quite possible that Johnson and McIlroy (who shot 67 Thursday) could constitute the final pairing on Sunday, dueling for the Open title. If so, it will be fascinating to see the fans’ reaction, whether they choose sides between perceived loyalty and greed.

The golfers seemingly already have.

