It took just one glance at a star-studded leaderboard for Grayson Wood to realize that he belonged.

The gallery following Wood, a Fredericksburg native, and his two playing partners during Monday’s opening round of the U.S. Amateur golf tournament, numbered exactly four. One of those spectators was Wood’s father, Ken.

By contrast, Karl Vilips and Gordon Sargent, regarded as two of the top collegiate golfers in the country, commanded a veritable legion shadowing them from hole to hole at Cherry Hills (Colo.) Country Club.

But with 18 holes in the book, Wood saw that he only trailed Sargent by four shots — and he was actually leading Vilips.

“I feel like that aspect right there just shows that I belong,” said Wood, who shot 74–74 to miss out on the cut for match play by five strokes. “People are paying to watch those players, who are the best in the world right now, and some of them don’t realize other people have talent — like me.”

Locally, however, Wood’s talent has been on full display for years.

He first announced his presence as a diminutive eighth grader routinely posting medalist scores that didn’t officially count due to his middle-school status. Wood ultimately went on to earn Free Lance–Star All-Area golfer of the year honors in back-to-back seasons at James Monroe and Massaponax high schools.

In April, Wood cruised to his second-straight Fredericksburg Amateur title. Two months later, he claimed the VSGA state amateur with a 1-up victory at Boonsboro Country Club, then went on to qualify for the U.S. Amateur by rollicking to an 11-under finish in a two-day event held at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg.

Those high-profile triumphs opened doors and (wallets) for Wood, 18, who is set to enroll at VCU next week as he embarks on his collegiate golf career.

“As soon as he won the state amateur, Titleist said: ‘Whatever you want,’ ” Ken Wood said. “He’s getting the attention.”

A professional caddy even reached out, offering to work the bag for Wood at either the U.S. Junior Amateur or U.S. Amateur on his own dime.

“He wants to get in early,” Ken Wood said.

Wood has also signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with a startup golf apparel company called Elite Identity, worth at least $2,500 per semester contingent on his tournament performance with the Rams. He’ll compete in four tournaments for the Rams this fall; the primary NCAA golf season and postseason takes place during the spring.

On his way to dinner following Tuesday’s second round, Wood ruminated on his U.S. Amateur experience. If he simply wasn’t as good as the field, he concluded, he wouldn’t have been too upset with a missed cut.

But he was quietly fuming.

“I honestly just feel like if I’m playing well,” said Wood. “I can compete with the top players in the world. And I’m on track to being where I want to go, which is professional golf.”