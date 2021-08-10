Harrison's Olympic gold thrills Fredericksburg-based American Canoe Association

The casual fan likely has heard of just a fraction of the various organizations that govern American Olympic sports, such as USA Basketball and USA Gymnastics.

But there’s another, its headquarters tucked away in a former frames store off College Avenue in Fredericksburg. Founded in 1880, the American Canoe Association (ACA) became the official national governing body for canoe, kayak and parakayak in October 2017.

The ACA’s core mission is to promote the sports of kayak and paddling, executive director Beth Spilman said. That mission got a big boost last week, when Nevin Harrison became the first American to win gold in canoe sprint since the 1980s and the first woman to do so since 1964.

“It’s an absolute thrill,” Spilman said of Harrison’s triumph. “She was so masterful during a lot of her interviews, because she talked about how this will help popularize the sport in America.”

Case in point. Shortly after Harrison’s win, Spilman received an email from a woman in Chicago.

The woman, a former marathon runner in her 50s, could no longer handle the wear and tear from running and was looking for a new endurance sport. Spilman helped connect her with an ACA club in her area.