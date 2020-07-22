As the youngest member of a basketball family, Matt Darnell has grown accustomed to fighting for what he wants.
Darnell finished his hoops career at North Stafford second on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,204 points) behind his older brother, Chris Darnell.
He went on to the New Jersey Institute of Technology but after one season transferred to Division II St. Thomas-Aquinas in New York.
His father, Mike Darnell, was his high school head coach.
Matt Darnell said a “commitment to the craft” is the greatest thing he learned from his father and brother, who is now an assistant coach for video analysis and player development for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Matt Darnell plans to demonstrate that commitment as the newly hired head coach of his alma mater, North Stafford.
He’s been hired by the Wolverines to replace Steve Hibberd, who stepped down in April after four seasons.
“It’s about not expecting a quick result and not expecting anything to be given to you,” Matt Darnell said of his coaching philosophy. “The great thing about sports is you have to earn everything you get and I think being a younger brother with a big chip on my shoulder gave me a commitment to the day-to-day grind. I know that I won’t get what I want tomorrow but if I keep chipping away, I will.”
Matt Darnell was one of 15 applicants, North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said. The interview process was conducted by a panel of coaches, teachers, administrators and parents. It took more than a month.
The Wolverines ultimately chose Darnell, who has been an assistant the past two seasons with the freshman team and then the junior varsity.
“We were looking for someone to really build on the culture here at North Stafford that had been established over the years,” Coleman said. “It was not only his experience but his knowledge of how to develop young men in basketball, in the classroom and in life that really shined through. He stood out in the interview process of being that person we think can take this program in the direction we want it to go.”
The Wolverines were pretty steady under Hibberd. North Stafford won 66 games in Hibberd’s four years and captured the Commonwealth District tournament title this past season.
North Stafford must replace star guard Javon Swinton who eclipsed Chris Darnell and relegated Matt Darnell to third on the school’s all-time scoring list last season.
Despite the graduation of Swinton, Matt Darnell is intrigued by the talent returning.
“It’s a great situation,” he said. “I’m really excited about the players coming back. We’ve got some good seniors coming back, a lot of good athletes and there’s a lot of good young talent coming up from the freshman and JV levels, too. We even have some good incoming freshmen. There is a lot to be excited about.”
When Matt Darnell played at North Stafford, he was a versatile 6-foot-6 forward that earned all-Commonwealth District, All-Area and all-Northwest Region honors. His father and brother are thrilled about his ascension into the head coaching ranks.
While Chris Darnell labors in pros, Mike Darnell will be a JROTC teacher at Brooke Point this coming school year after previously teaching in Culpeper County.
“They’re super supportive,” Matt Darnell said. “They helped me through this whole process. They were just as invested as I was and they’re just as excited, too.”
