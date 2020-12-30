High school boys basketball: Courtland edges Massaponax in battle of rebuilding teams

The Courtland and Massaponax boys basketball teams are each in rebuilding mode after stellar 2019-20 seasons.
Courtland lost all five starters from its team that reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals, while only guard Carlton Jacobs remains from the Panthers’ lineup that made it to the Class 6 semifinals.
The Cougars showed Tuesday night that they’re a slight step ahead in remaking their roster. Paced by a game-high 17 points from senior guard Sean Wray, they pulled off a 62–58 victory on the Panthers’ home court.
Wray wasn’t around for the Cougars’ memorable campaign a year ago. He gave up basketball to focus on track and field, where he’s a state champion triple jumper.
His teammates prodded him to return to the hardwood for the first time since he was a sophomore on the junior varsity squad and he’s given the Cougars (2–0) a lift early in the season.
“He’s given us a major boost because we lost a lot of scoring and Sean is another scoring threat for us,” Cougars head coach Eric Davis said. “He’s been a major asset to our team this year.”
Courtland also got a boost from senior guard Xander Alston, who was a reserve a year ago. Alston scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as he started attacking the rim more.
That was the mentality for the entire Cougars’ team as they attempted 32 free throws compared to 10 for the Panthers (1–1).
Massaponax shot 6 of 25 from 3-point range and was unable to bully the Cougars with their height advantage inside.
“We’ve definitely got to work on getting it in and getting easy baskets somehow,” Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said. “Courtland played three different defenses to try to keep us off-balance. We fell in love with the 3 and we weren’t really hitting them. I don’t think we took horrible shots, but our goal is always 25 free throws and we got 10.”
Courtland missed its first five attempts from the foul line but settled down at the line when it counted. The Cougars trailed 13–6 after one quarter but rallied to tie the game at 24 at intermission. They went 17 for 22 from the line in the second half.
“I thought we shot poorly from the field in the first half and we talked about attacking the basket more in the second half,” Davis said. “We were settling for too many 3s. So that was part of the plan in the second half–ball movement and look to attack.”
Still, Massaponax was in position to earn the victory in the final minute.
But after Jacobs connected on a 3 from the corner to give his team a 58–57 lead with 44 seconds remaining, the Panthers fouled Courtland sophomore guard Aaron Brooks in the backcourt on the ensuing possession.
Brooks made both foul shots for a 59–58 advantage. Courtland forward Michael Salvary added two free throws to give his team a 61–58 lead with 18 seconds left.
Massaponax had a chance to tie it, but Kaiden Rosenbaum’s deep 3 misfired with less than 10 seconds remaining. Salvary went 1 for 2 at the line to provide the final margin.
Afterward Berkley lamented the foul on Brooks when the Panthers held the lead.
“We wanted to put a little pressure on them and make them take a quick shot but we didn’t want to foul,” Berkley said.
In addition to standout games from Wray and Alston, Courtland got nine points from Salvary and eight from reserve Micah Roberts.
Massaponax was paced by sophomore Dalen Ainsworth’s 17 points and eight rebounds. Jacobs added 10 points while Rosenbaum contributed nine.
Courtland will visit King George on Tuesday. Massaponax has back-to-back games against Riverbend Tuesday and Friday.
The Panthers are scheduling other Spotsylvania County teams as the rest of the Commonwealth District, which features five Stafford County schools, isn’t scheduled to take the court until later next month.
