High school boys basketball: Courtland edges Massaponax in battle of rebuilding teams

That was the mentality for the entire Cougars’ team as they attempted 32 free throws compared to 10 for the Panthers (1–1).

Massaponax shot 6 of 25 from 3-point range and was unable to bully the Cougars with their height advantage inside.

“We’ve definitely got to work on getting it in and getting easy baskets somehow,” Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said. “Courtland played three different defenses to try to keep us off-balance. We fell in love with the 3 and we weren’t really hitting them. I don’t think we took horrible shots, but our goal is always 25 free throws and we got 10.”

Courtland missed its first five attempts from the foul line but settled down at the line when it counted. The Cougars trailed 13–6 after one quarter but rallied to tie the game at 24 at intermission. They went 17 for 22 from the line in the second half.

“I thought we shot poorly from the field in the first half and we talked about attacking the basket more in the second half,” Davis said. “We were settling for too many 3s. So that was part of the plan in the second half–ball movement and look to attack.”

Still, Massaponax was in position to earn the victory in the final minute.