High school cross country capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Briana Hall and Kimberly Andros
Last season: Girls fourth, boys seventh in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Owen Lenzmiere, So. Andrew Caley. Girls—So. Amalie Spense-Hamm.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Garrett Pearl. Girls—Fr. Emma Clark.
Outlook: Lenzmiere qualified for the Region 5D meet in 2019 and leads a young team with several promising runners.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in district.
Top returnees: Girls—Jr. Ali DiClemente, Sr. Kayla Loescher. Boys—Sr. Michael Arner, Sr. Christian Jackson.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Ella Glauber. Boys—Fr. Cameron Sidebotham, Fr. Landon Mills.
Outlook: Returning district champion DiClemente figures to be the runner to beat again this year, and fellow senior Loescher will push her. Freshman Sidebotham figures to fit in with seniors Arner and Jackson on the boys’ team.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Anthony Bramlett
Last season: Boys sixth in district; girls did not field complete team.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Ethan Wrye, Jr. Alex Johnson, Caden Brooks. Girls—Jr. Lola Garvie, Sr. Kaitlyn Aikens, Sr. Kayla Davies.
Top newcomers: Fr. Joseph Johnson,, Fr. Alex Wrye.
Outlook: Ethan Wrye qualified for the regional meet in 2019 and returns to lead the boys’ team. Garvie is poised to challenge the district’s top female runners.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Mike Porter and Jill Williams
Last season: Girls third, boys fourth in district.
Top returnees: Girls—Sr. Bekah Simmons, Sr. Laura Peterson, Sr. Adalyn Perez, Jr. Emma Wunderly, So. Helena Griffith. Boys—Sr. Noah Cahoon, Sr. Craig Swain, Jr. Jacob Petska.
Top newcomers: Girls—So. Natalie Kingston. Boys—Fr. Charlie Schilling, Fr. Diego Pons.
Outlook: A veteran girls team has intentions of competing for district and regional titles. The boys will rely on younger runners for depth.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Brian Maynard
Last season: Boys second, girls sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Noah LeCain, Sr. Josh Webb, Jr. Samuel Yakulis Jr. Girls—So. Katie Craig, Sr. Hailey Smith.
Outlook: LeCain and Yakulis return after finishing in the top 10 in the 2019 district meet. Craig is back after qualifying for the state meet as a freshman and joins Smith as girls’ team leaders.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Anedra Logan
Last season: Boys third, girls fifth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Blake Fairbanks.
Outlook: The Bears are in a transition period, but Fairbanks should be near the top of the district after placing 25th in the state meet as a sophomore.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Angelique Reynolds and Laura Leonard
Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Jacob Polcha, Jr. Ben Putka.
Outlook: Veteran coach Pete Augrom retired after leading the Indians’ boys to the 2011 state championship and the last three Commonwealth district titles. Defending district champion Polcha and Putka (who finished 10th) will lead the quest for a fourth straight.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: J.J. LaPointe
Last season: Boys fifth in district; girls did not field complete team.
Top returnees: So. Dominic Kittle, Sean Kinney.
Top newcomers: Girls—Danica Sale.
Outlook: Kittle returns after a strong freshman season for the Cavaliers, who will be hosting two meets on their new course this spring.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Last season: Boys third, girls fourth in district.
Top returnees: boys—Sr. Liam O’Gorman, Jr. Tyler Evans, Jr. Ryan Kwon, So. Alexander Blair. Girls—Enya Cea-Lavin, Rebecca Schoenberger.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Hannah Al-Hamdy.
Outlook: Both the boys and girls return experienced runners. The girls hope to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2019 season.
COURTLAND
Coach: John Helsley
Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—So. Christian Reid, Sr. Matthew Shelton, So. Morgan Lehocky, Jr. Yash Patel, Jr. Walker Berndt, Jr. William Brooks, So. Brendan Nave, So. Nathan Sherwood. Girls—So. Alexa Hewson, So. Sarah Hoburg, Sr. Leah Ellis.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Charles Aiken, Jr. Gabe Lantz, Fr. Japheth Meyer. Girls—So Vaughn-Taylor Cantu.
Outlook: Youth is everywhere for the Cougars, whose top runners on both teams could be sophomores and who hope to build through a short season.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Nicole Weidensaul
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Macklin Luckinbill, Jr. Markus Luckinbill, So. Hunter Lutz. Girls—Sr. Emily Castro, Jr. Hurieh Abed, Jr. Darby Ashley, Jr. Natalie Castro.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Max Clements, Fr. Ethan Church
Outlook: The Luckinbill brothers have been running with the Cyclones since they were seventh-graders and will lead the boys’ team. The girls are in rebuilding mode.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: David Lovegrove
Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.
Top returnees: Girls—Jr. Katie Fidler, Sr. Anna Heller, Sr. McLaren Reed, Sr. Carrie Stinchcomb, Jr. Isabel Whitman, Jr. Sydney Wynn. Boys—Sr. Aidan Ridderhof, Jr. Jack Greven, Jr. Jack McCarthy, Sr. Brandon McVade.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Cecelia Lucas. Boys—So. Jason Stinchcomb, Jr. Aiden Swisher, Jr. Elliott Van Vorst, Jr. Edward Villegas.
Outlook: Six of the top seven runners return from the 2019 girls’ district championship team, looking for a repeat. Ridderhof was the district runner-up as a junior and leads a rebuilding boys’ squad.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: Boys first, girls third in district.
Last season: Boys seventh in district; girls did not field complete team.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Gavin McCraw, Jr. Jackson White, Sr. A.J. Dale. Girls–Sr. Ellie Veazey, Jr. Kellie Williams, So. Caitlyn Wingeart, Sr. Katie Ward.
Top newcomers: Boys–So. Sullivan Smith, eighth-grader Ben Tidwell. Girls–Fr. Arwen Downum, Fr. Isabella Perkins.
Outlook: Boys teams are deep and have a good mix of experience and talented youth. The girls will try to regain the district title after seeing their seven-year streak ended in 2019.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Charlie Sayers
Top returnees: Sr. MaKeiran Romasser, Jr. Min Keem Jr. Clay Waddy, Jr. Jon Collins, Jt. J.T. Webner, So. Jin Lee.
Top newcomers: So. Deigan Pasticil.
Outlook: The Knights are short on numbers but hope to make a quick transition from a successful winter track season.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coaches: Jerry Cutright and Paul Janovik
Last season: Boys second in Region 4B and district, girls second in district and third in region.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Brandon Wood (defending region champ, Class 4 all-state first team, Sr. Matt Klapak, Jr. Nick Emmert, Jr. Caiden Davenport. Girls—So. Kennedy Harris, So. Maeve Myers, So. Caroline Chapman.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. William Moore, Fr. Taylen Soriano.
Outlook: The Lions have tough competition in their region with Patrick Henry and Mechanicsville and will be battling to get out of the region with only two teams advancing.
ORANGE
Coach: Chris Koehler
Last season: Girls seventh in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Ryder Rose. Girls—Jr. Arianna Colson.
Top newcomers: Fr. Aiden Koehler.
Outlook: The Hornets have just three high school-age runners due to COVID-related issues, but both Rose and Colson will compete in the state indoor track meet before starting cross country.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys), Aaron Keich (girls).
Last season: Boys, girls eighth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Cole Rozwadowski, Sr. Donald Beaver, Jr. Sean Blocker. Girls—So. Isabella Hardaway.
Top newcomers: Fr. Caleb Smith, Fr. Edward Rutherford, Jr. Jacob Irman. Fr. Emerson Brown.
Outlook: Both teams will be young. Hardaway placed 25th in the state as a freshman in 2019.