High school cross country capsules

Last season: Boys second in Region 4B and district, girls second in district and third in region.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Brandon Wood (defending region champ, Class 4 all-state first team, Sr. Matt Klapak, Jr. Nick Emmert, Jr. Caiden Davenport. Girls—So. Kennedy Harris, So. Maeve Myers, So. Caroline Chapman.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. William Moore, Fr. Taylen Soriano.

Outlook: The Lions have tough competition in their region with Patrick Henry and Mechanicsville and will be battling to get out of the region with only two teams advancing.

ORANGE

Coach: Chris Koehler

Last season: Girls seventh in district.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Ryder Rose. Girls—Jr. Arianna Colson.

Top newcomers: Fr. Aiden Koehler.

Outlook: The Hornets have just three high school-age runners due to COVID-related issues, but both Rose and Colson will compete in the state indoor track meet before starting cross country.