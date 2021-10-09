High school football: Atlantic Shores Christian tops St. Michael behind Mazil's 6 TDs

The statement rang true, if not entirely valid as a medical diagnosis.

“The quarterback has one leg!” an exasperated St. Michael’s assistant coach shouted from the sidelines during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Atlantic Shores.

To be sure, Seahawks senior Damien Mazil could hardly walk after absorbing a punishing hit late in the first half. He navigated the postgame handshake line on crutches.

His right arm, though? It was just fine.

Despite the injury, Mazil tossed six touchdown passes to lead Atlantic Shores to a 51—36 victory over the Warriors in a battle of top-ranked VISAA teams. From the game’s opening drive—when a blown coverage led to a wide-open 33-yard touchdown—Mazil and his receivers enjoyed free rein in the Warriors secondary.

“Something got exposed tonight that was pretty horrible,” St. Michael’s head coach Hugh Brown said. “So we’ll fix it.”

The defensive lapses overshadowed a dominant rushing performance from St. Michael junior Melvin Spriggs. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound running back bulldozed his way to 245 rushing yards and found the end zone on five occasions.