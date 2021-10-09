High school football: Atlantic Shores Christian tops St. Michael behind Mazil's 6 TDs

The statement rang true, if not entirely valid as a medical diagnosis.
“The quarterback has one leg!” an exasperated St. Michael’s assistant coach shouted from the sidelines during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Atlantic Shores.
To be sure, Seahawks senior Damien Mazil could hardly walk after absorbing a punishing hit late in the first half. He navigated the postgame handshake line on crutches.
His right arm, though? It was just fine.
Despite the injury, Mazil tossed six touchdown passes to lead Atlantic Shores to a 51—36 victory over the Warriors in a battle of top-ranked VISAA teams. From the game’s opening drive—when a blown coverage led to a wide-open 33-yard touchdown—Mazil and his receivers enjoyed free rein in the Warriors secondary.
“Something got exposed tonight that was pretty horrible,” St. Michael’s head coach Hugh Brown said. “So we’ll fix it.”
The defensive lapses overshadowed a dominant rushing performance from St. Michael junior Melvin Spriggs. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound running back bulldozed his way to 245 rushing yards and found the end zone on five occasions.
After the Warriors fell behind 8–0, Spriggs took a first down hand off and burst straight through the middle of the formation. He tossed a defender to the Fredericksburg Field House turf and galloped 56 yards for a touchdown. That was the script for the majority of the night, with Spriggs either out-muscling or outrunning anyone who stood in his way.
“He’s gone from a kid who you couldn’t necessarily depend on when he was a freshman, to a kid who’s leading the football team,” Brown said of Spriggs. “And he’s still got a year to go.”
The Warriors rotated just 14 players on Saturday, a numbers situation that proved disadvantageous when facing a deep Atlantic Shores roster. Next Saturday, the Warriors (4–1) will travel to Roanoke to face North Cross, the defending Division II VISAA champion.
