High school golf preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Matt Cavalier
Last season: Fourth in district tournament.
Top returnees: Jr. Ethan Greggs, Jr. Brandon Kalinski, Jr. Owen Rush, Jr. Samuel Lerner.
Top newcomers: Fr. Michael Craddock.
Outlook: Four returning juniors should form the nucleus of this year’s team.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Rob Broxton
Last season: Third in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Eric Saither.
Outlook: Saither, a team captain and four-year varsity player, is the Eagles’ only returning senior.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Dave Siegelman
Last season: Sixth in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Brooke Vaillancourt, Jr. Andrew Steis, Jr. Zach Failor.
Top newcomers: So. Grayson Wood, Fr. Ethan Via, Fr. Connor Blake.
Outlook: Wood, an All-Area choice as a freshman at James Monroe in 2019, has transferred and should make the Panthers one of the district favorites. Vaillancourt qualified for the 2019 girls’ state tournament.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Steve Cassiday
Last season: Fifth in district.
Top returnees: Jr. Grayson Margheim, Jr. Ryan Hill, Jr. William Frampton.
Top newcomers: Jr. Ty Boles, So. Adam Jones, So. Joseph McGill, So. Ethan Roeske.
Outlook: Without graduated All-Area player of the year Andrew Watson, the Wildcats will look to juniors Margheim, Hlll and Frampton to lead their district title quest.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Steve Hibberd
Last season: Seventh in district.
Top returnees: Kaiden Rash, Zach Hubbard.
Outlook: The Wolverines will rely on some talented underclassmen in their effort to improve.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brett DeGallery
Last season: Second in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Brady Falk, Jr. David DeGallery, Brady Green, Rachel Marcus, Jax Dario, Ari Baqaie.
Top newcomers: Sr. Michael Hall, Fr. Luke DeGallery, So. Andrew Senkus.
Outlook: Falk, a state qualifier in 2019, leads a talented team that got deeper with Hall’s transfer from Pennsylvania and the addition of a couple of underclassmen who should immediately slide into the top six.
STAFFORD
Coach: Tommy Harrison
Last season: District champions, second in Region 5D.
Top returnees: Sr. Ben Harding, Sr. Drew Harding, Hunter Eusler, Matt Mellors.
Top newcomers: Fr. Luke Szylk, Fr. Logan Janis, Fr. Aidan Sutton, So. Isabelle Rouse.
Outlook: The Harding twins lead a strong returning nucleus as the Indians shoot for a second straight district team title.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Tim Casey
Last season: Seventh in district tournament.
Top returnees: Sr. Hannah Pettigrew, Jr. Will Carter.
Top newcomers: Fr. Zach Sweetman.
Outlook: Pettigrew and Carter will lead the Cavaliers’ quest to build a competitive program.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Steve Tate
Last season: Fourth in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Kai Crockett, Jr. Will Earnesty, Jr. Ethan Rehberg, Jr. Garrett Peck, So Garrett Hill.
Top newcomers: Mason Kaiser, Nathan Carter.
Outlook: The Chargers have a solid nucleus of returnees as they shoot for a district title.
COURTLAND
Coach: Sean Peters
Last season: Sixth in district.
Outlook: First-year coach Peters takes over a rebuilding program.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: Second in district, fourth in Region 4B.
Top returnees: Sr. Kelley Hackley, Jr. Robert Scott, So. Gaige Robinson.
Top newcomers: Fr. Irish Harms, So. Peter Scott.
Outlook: The Cyclones will look for improvement from several younger golfers.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Mark Engel
Last season: District champions.
Top returnees: Clare Kingsley.
Top newcomers: Kelsey Depuy, Nathan Payne.
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets lost five of their top six scorers from a year ago and will look to some new faces.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jimmy Howard
Last season: Third in district.
Top returnees: So. Mason Nicoletti, Jr. Troy Spillman, So. Luke Marshall, So. Gavin Paterson.
Top newcomers: Fr. Michael Sevier, Fr. Caleb Bardine, Fr. Tyler Truslow.
Outlook: Without a senior among their top players, the Foxes will focus on improvement as the season progresses.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Jim McNamee
Last season: Fifth in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Bryce Daltan, Sr. Jackson DiFilippo, Sr. Troy Moskowitz.
Top newcomers: Wyatt Brown, Drew DiFilippo, James Lavoy, Toby Lavoy, Nathaniel Webner.
Outlook: Former All-Area player of the year Rachel Detore is now playing for St. Francis (Pa.) University, but the Knights have enough returning talent and newcomers to remain competitive.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Neal Moubray
Last season: Sixth in district tournament.
Top returnees: Sr. Zane Moore, Jr. Evan Straley, Sr. Perry Hopkins, Sr. Nate Feagans.
Top newcomers: Fr. Emma Zaleski.
Outlook: Moore will shoot for his fourth straight appearance in the state tournament. He tied for second as a sophomore in 2018 and tied for 13th in 2019.
ORANGE
Coach: Steve Grabeel
Last season: Third in district.
Top returnees: So. Luke Jarrell, Sr. Taylor Jenkins.
Outlook: Jenkins was a second-team all-district player in 2019 and will lead this year’s squad.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Troy Ralston
Top returnee: Jr. Colton Metzgar.
Top newcomers: So. Nathan Amos.
Outlook: The Blue Devils lost several top players to graduation but Metzgar and Amos, a transfer, are both capable of qualifying for regional competition individually.