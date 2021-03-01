High school golf preview capsules

Top newcomers: So. Grayson Wood, Fr. Ethan Via, Fr. Connor Blake.

Outlook: Wood, an All-Area choice as a freshman at James Monroe in 2019, has transferred and should make the Panthers one of the district favorites. Vaillancourt qualified for the 2019 girls’ state tournament.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Steve Cassiday

Last season: Fifth in district.

Top returnees: Jr. Grayson Margheim, Jr. Ryan Hill, Jr. William Frampton.

Top newcomers: Jr. Ty Boles, So. Adam Jones, So. Joseph McGill, So. Ethan Roeske.

Outlook: Without graduated All-Area player of the year Andrew Watson, the Wildcats will look to juniors Margheim, Hlll and Frampton to lead their district title quest.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Steve Hibberd

Last season: Seventh in district.

Top returnees: Kaiden Rash, Zach Hubbard.