After Richard Bland Community College in Petersburg announced last month it was canceling sports in 2020-21, three Fredericksburg area basketball standouts were in flux.
Khai Seargeant, Joshua Campbell and Josiah Jones have all recently solidified their college plans.
Seargeant and Jones will remain at Bland, while Campbell is now headed to Roane State Community College, just outside of Knoxville, Tenn.
Seargeant said he had an opportunity to play for Division III Virginia Wesleyan or head to TPLS Academy, a prep school in the Richmond area.
But the 2019-20 Free Lance-Star player of the year decided to stay at Bland and use the upcoming year as a chance to get acclimated academically.
“I’ll have my schoolwork and everything down pat and be ready for the next season,” Seargeant said.
Seargeant said he’s been informed that Bland players will still have two of eligibility remaining at the junior college after this unused upcoming year.
Campbell said Roane State still plans to play this season. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced last week that the men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin in January.
Campbell said he plans to redshirt and use the upcoming season as a chance to practice against experienced players. Campbell lives in Chesterfield County, not far from Bland, and commuted daily to Carmel, which is located in the Ruther Glen area of Caroline County.
“It [stinks] being seven hours away from home, but the situation I’ll be in with their program is going to be very good for me,” Campbell said. “They have a lot of history of good basketball teams. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
ROYE RETURNS HOME
Campbell’s former Carmel teammate, 6-foot-8 forward Elijah Roye, has signed with Ryerson University in Toronto.
Roye, a Montreal native, played the final two seasons of his career at Carmel. He was an honorable mention All-Area selection last season.
Prior to moving to Virginia, Roye played for Sun Youth, an AAU program in Montreal, from 2016-18.
Ryerson head coach David DeAveiro told the school’s website that he’s eager to work with Roye.
“He comes to us from a good program and will fit in nicely with our team,” DeAveiro said. “He will bring some size and athleticism to our team.”
Roye has been back in Canada since the early stages of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak in March.
MORGAN PICKS HOWARD
Louisa rising senior football standout Robert Morgan IV recently orally committed to Howard University in Washington.
Morgan also held offers from Campbell, an FCS program in North Carolina, and the Naval Academy. Morgan averaged 9.1 yards per carry and rushed for 13 touchdowns as a running back for the Lions last season. He also played defensive back and returned punts.
He finished the season with 601 rushing yards and was named first-team all-Jefferson District and second-team all-Region 4B.
He suffered a torn ACL and meniscus against Albemarle in the 2019 regular season finale.
BOGIER HEADS WEST
Former Colonial Forge girls basketball standout Brayla Bogier will continue her career at Division II Salem (W.Va.) University.
Bogier was named first-team all-Commonwealth District, all-Region 6B and All-Area last season. She averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game and helped lead the Eagles to district regular season and tournament titles.
Bogier initially committed to Virginia State, but changed her mind because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It was just being extra cautious moving to a smaller campus versus a bigger one,” Bogier said.
Bogier also liked Salem’s style of play. The Tigers finished 8-18 overall last season, but averaged 80.4 points per game.
EAGLES OFFER DANIELS
Mountain View rising sophomore running back Ike Daniels has added a scholarship offer from Boston College. Daniels also holds offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
As a freshman last fall, Daniels was third on the Wildcats with 804 rushing yards (8.4 per carry). He led the team with 22 receptions. He played defensive back in the postseason and recorded two interceptions. He was named first-team all-Region 5D at running back.
