Skyler Grant was eagerly anticipating a fall football season so he could impress more college coaches and earn additional Division I scholarship offers.
But with the start of the schedule postponed to March 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Riverbend rising senior two-way lineman knew he couldn’t continue to wait on other FBS overtures.
That’s part of the reason Grant sped up his decision and orally committed to Old Dominion Wednesday evening.
Grant also had scholarship offers from FBS program Buffalo as well as FCS Campbell, St. Francis and Gardner-Webb and Division II Virginia-Wise.
He was considering the Monarchs and Buffalo when he made the call.
“Some of the spots [on FBS teams] were filling up really fast,” Grant said. “I didn’t want to lose any offers so I went ahead and committed, especially with the season being delayed.”
Grant (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) was a first-team All-Area defensive lineman last season. He was recruited by ODU to play offensive guard.
He’s been a four-year varsity performer for the Bears. Coaches experimented with him at fullback last fall and he was a lead blocker for the Bears’ rushing attack.
Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said the Monarchs are getting a strong and agile player who could help them immediately.
“I think they’re getting a great player,” Yates said. “He’s a really athletic, just explosive player that could help them on either side of the ball. I think he’s going to be a great interior lineman with his feet and his athleticism.”
Grant said earlier this week that he doesn’t plan on enrolling in college early. He said he hopes to play one final high school season before beginning his college career.
He said the Monarchs’ hospitality won him over.
“They just made me feel like family,” he said. “They were constantly checking on me and my family. It’s more than just football. They’re the type of coaches I feel like would be there at my wedding.”
VHSL WARNS PLAYERS
The Virginia High School League sent a warning to schools on Wednesday reminding coaches that any players who participate in 7-on-7 tournaments with a prize can be ruled ineligible to play. The e-mail states that the VHSL has received information that some 7-on-7 leagues, in particular the Washington Metro 7v7 Series, are offering championship place prizes.
The VHSL advises coaches and administrators that if their players participate they could be in violation of a the VHSL Amateur rule and will forfeit their eligibility by accepting prizes.
The Amateur Rule states that “a student who represents a school in an interscholastic sport shall be an amateur in that sport. An amateur athlete is one who engages in athletic competition solely for the physical, mental, social and pleasure benefits derived there from.”
Many players in Virginia have turned to 7-on-7 competitions as the pandemic has delayed the start of the season.
HALL’S LIST GROWING
With James Monroe rising sophomore Jordan Hall rated by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation in his class, it was inevitable the scholarship offers would roll in.
Entering this week, Hall held offers from Old Dominion, Virginia and Virginia Tech. This week he’s added Maryland, Penn State and Mississippi State.
Hall (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) started last season for the Yellow Jackets and was named second-team All-Area after recording 90 tackles, including 23 for loss.
KANTOR PICKS CAPTAINS
Former Mountain View softball standout Jessie Kantor will continue her career at Christopher Newport University.
Kantor was a standout pitcher for the Wildcats.
She went 17-3 as a starter in 2019 and helped lead the Wildcats to a trip to the Class 5 state championship game where they fell to Stone Bridge. She was named Free Lance-Star player of the year that season.
