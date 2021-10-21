High school sports roundup: Chancellor attack too much for Spotsylvania

Anna Anderson had 23 kills, Kendall Washington 19 and Tiana Stubbs 12 to lead the attack in Chancellor’s 25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22 Battlefield District volleyball win against Spotsylvania on Wednesday night.

Hunter Wright amassed 39 digs and Rachel Margelos 45 assists for the Chargers (8-5), who host Eastern View on Thursday.

Tuesday’s results

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Allie Croley, Sophia Marquez and Gabby Bartels each scored goals to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Marquez added an assists, while goalie Emily Arvesen made one save for the shutout for the Wildcats.

Brooke Point goalie Faith Julius registered 16 saves.

MASSAPONAX 1, NORTH STAFFORD 0 (SO)

Massaponax goalie Rya Lefler saved all of North Stafford’s shootout attempts to help the Panthers get a Commonwealth District win.

Bayleigh Valentine, Natalie LaFleur and Kyla Ross each converted attempts for the Panthers.