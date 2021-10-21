High school sports roundup: Chancellor attack too much for Spotsylvania

Anna Anderson had 23 kills, Kendall Washington 19 and Tiana Stubbs 12 to lead the attack in Chancellor’s 25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22 Battlefield District volleyball win against Spotsylvania on Wednesday night.
Hunter Wright amassed 39 digs and Rachel Margelos 45 assists for the Chargers (8-5), who host Eastern View on Thursday.
Tuesday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Allie Croley, Sophia Marquez and Gabby Bartels each scored goals to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Marquez added an assists, while goalie Emily Arvesen made one save for the shutout for the Wildcats.
Brooke Point goalie Faith Julius registered 16 saves.
MASSAPONAX 1, NORTH STAFFORD 0 (SO)
Massaponax goalie Rya Lefler saved all of North Stafford’s shootout attempts to help the Panthers get a Commonwealth District win.
Bayleigh Valentine, Natalie LaFleur and Kyla Ross each converted attempts for the Panthers.
Massaponax’s defensive effort was led by Ross, Valentine, Claudia Painter and Sara Frensley.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, KING GEORGE 0
Amanda Trapp had 17 kills and 12 digs to help Courtland escape with a 24-26, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Cougars (15-9, 11-1) were Kiyah Lewis with nine kills and six blocks, and Chloe Rose with 30 assists.
Leaders for King George (14-7, 8-4) included Madison Carlile with two aces, 38 assists, and 22 digs; Bri Ellis with 14 kills and 11 digs; Sydney Schrader with 10 kills; Ella Indseth with two aces and seven kills. Defensively, Abby Greenwood added 25 digs and Madison Herndon 19.