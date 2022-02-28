High school sports roundup: Eastern View girls win Region 4B basketball title

Freshman Ange Hyonkeu scored 24 points as Eastern View’s girls basketball team rallied past visiting Powhatan 53–50 Monday night to win the Region 4B championship.

It’s the first regional title for the Cyclones (20–2), who will host Region 4A runner-up Manor on Friday.

Powhatan 13 14 14 9 — 50 Eastern View 14 10 11 18 — 53





Powhatan (17-8): Kayla Terry 11, Sam Flippo 7, Corynn Lampman 13, Shauna Callahan 0, Emma Terry 0, Meghan Hodge 0, Faith Henderson 15, Katherine Cerullo 4. Totals: 17, 8-11-50.

Eastern View (20-2): Ange Hyonkeu 24, Trinity Washington 10, McKenna Warren 11, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 4, Kaidence Brown 0, Destiny Washington 1. Totals: 18, 16-24-53.

3-pointers: Powhatan 8 (K. Terry 3, Lampman 3, Henderson 2,). Eastern View 1 (Hyonkeu).

TRACK AND FIELD

VHSL STATE MEETS

Culpeper’s Kimberly Navarette Guerrero placed second in the girls’ long jump (16 feet, 9 inches) at Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state championships in Lynchburg. Teammate Dequan Thompson placed sixth in the boys’ triple jump (42–6.5).

In the Class 4 meet held concurrently, King George sophomore Anijah James placed fifth in the girls’ long jump (17–2.75). She also qualified for Tuesday’s final in the 55-meter hurdles.

Also, Orange’s Arianna Colson cleared 5 feet to finish fifth in the girls’ high jump. Courtland’s Madelyn Miller was seventh at 4–10. Courtland’s Josiah Hrcka was seventh in the boys’ shot put (44–7.25), and Eastern View’s girls finished seventh in the 3,200 relay (10:04.57).

Both meets will conclude on Tuesday.

Saturday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

SETON 84, FCS 42

Jack Vander Woude scored 28 points to lead Seton over Fredericksburg Christian School in the final of the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference.

Freshman Noah Caesar led FCS (10–10) with 23 points. He and teammate Luke Chilton were named first-team all-conference, and sophomore Dakota Sellers was named to the second team.