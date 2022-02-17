High school sports roundup: Kynard, Jones finish 1-2 in 300m dash at Region 6B track meet

The Colonial Forge boys finished in third place and girls finished tied for fifth at the Region 6B Winter Track and Field Championships held at Osbourn Park and Gainesville high schools on Wednesday and Thursday.

Colby Kynard was the lone first-place finisher for the Eagles on Thursday, claiming the 300-meter dash ahead of teammate Jacinto Jones II. Brian Harris won the long jump during Thursday’s first day of events.

The following atheltes finished in the top 8 in their events to to earn points for the Eagles.

BOYS

Team top-5 results: 1. Battlefield 105, 2. Patriot 86, 3. Colonial Forge 61.5, 4. Freedom (SR) 60, 5. Woodbridge 53.

55 meters: 1. Peter Djan (Potomac) 6.65, 5. Colby Kynard (CF) 5.78; 300: 1. Colby Kynard (CF) 35.74, 2. Jacinto Jones II (CF) 36.09; 500: 1. Austin Gallant (Battlefield); 1000: 1. Colin Foran (Patriot) 2:35.64; 1600: 1. Colin Foran (Patriot) 4:31.06; 3200: 1. Patrick Lowry (Patriot) 10:01.00, 5. Camero Sidebotham (CF) 10:20.59; 55 hurdles: 1. Winston Broiles (Battlefield) 7-5, 5. Jackson McDonald (CF) 8.5; 800 relay: 1. Battlefield 1:30.69, 4. Colonial Forge (Brian Harris, Jacinto Jones II, Tristyn Palmer, Brandon Powers) 1:32.35; 1600 relay: 1. Battlefield 3:21.44, Colonial Forge (Jacinto Jones II, Shaun Harris, Jackson McDonald, Colby Kynard) 3:28.60; 3200 relay: 1. Woodbridge 8:13.16.

High jump: 1. Dakota Thomas (Forest Park) 6-0, t4. Trenton Cross-Lee (CF) 5-10; Pole vault: 1. Austin Beall (Battlefield 12-0; Long jump: 1. Brian Harris (CF) 22-3, 6. Justin Jones (CF) 20-2.75; Triple jump: 1. Sunit Bapat (Freedom-SR) 44-4.5, 8. Sean Hill (CF) 38-5,5; Shot put: 1. Stephen Davis (Freedom-SR) 51-11.

GIRLS

Team top-5 results: 1. Battlefield 134, 2. Colgan 66, 3. Hylton 65, 4. Freedom (SR) 54, t5. Colonial Forge 46, t5. Osbourn Park 46.

55 meters: 1. Amiya Johnson (Hylton) 7.11, ; 300: 1. Maya Mosley (Battlefield) 41.16; 500: 1. Jordyn Evans (Hylton) 1:18.17; 1000: 1. Mackenzie Keller (Freedom-SR) 2:03.31; 1600: 1. Hannah Weber (Battlefield) 5:27.37, 5. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 5:35.50, 6. Kate Loescher (CF) 5:41.24; 3200: 1. Hannah Weber (Battlefield) 11:40.31, 5. Emily Hicks (CF) 12:29.74, 7. Ali DiClemente (CF 12:49.51; 55 hurdles: 1. Jada Hatcher (Freedom-W) 8.34; 800 relay: 1. Hylton 1:44.06, 4. Colonial Forge (Essence Robinson, Alex Hopkins, Ashley Parker, Isabel Ostvig) 1:47.44; 1600 relay: 1. Colgan 4:03.10, 6. Colonial Forge (Essence Robinsonm Isabel Ostvig, Talia Thomas, Alex Hopkins) 4:25.33; 3200 relay: 1. Freedom-SR 9:39.47, 3. Colonial Forge (Mary Ella Glauber, Kate Shoaf, Caroline DiClemente, Alyss Valerio) 10:16.83.

High jump: 1. Niyah Claytor (Hylton) 5-0, t5. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 4-10, t7. Alyson Smith (CF) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Viviana Rodriguez (OP) 11-0, 6. Nina Tauriac (CF) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Lena Gooden (OP) 18-2.5; Triple jump: 1. Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 35-1.5, 7. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 33-2.5; Shot put: 1. Morgan Glass (Freedom-SR) 39-6, 3. Lucia Herold (CF) 33-10, 6. Katie Jones (CF) 32-0.

Wednesday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON & LEE 66, RAPPAHANNOCK 40

The Eagles earn the Northern Neck District victory over the visiting Raiders.

Rappahannock 7 16 9 8 — 40 Washington & Lee 17 11 16 22 — 66

Rappahannock: Slade Keyser 2, Brandon Coleman 14, Hunter Self 2, Demetrius Parker 2, Tyshawn Tate 1, Macon Pierson 3, Mark Delano 3, Jack Dooley 9, Xavier Rich 2. Totals: 12, 10-13-40.

Washington & Lee: Vaughn Harris 15, Brandon Washington 17, Jordan Saunders 11, Chris Lee 6, Javione Rich 2, Kevin Ellis 2, Hayden Dove 4, Frederick Oliver 9. Totals: 24, 9-17-66.

3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Pierson, Delano). WL 3 (Oliver 2, Harris).

MASSAPONAX 64, NORTH STAFFORD 34

The Panthers advance to the Commonwealth District championship with a victory.

Ben Myers had nine points and six steals to go along with 20 total steals for the Panthers.

Massaponax will host Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District Championship on Friday.

North Stafford 6 6 14 8 — 34 Massaponax 21 10 15 18 — 64

North Stafford: Vincent Sabatino 2, Yaya Canta 5, Dino Jones 2, Nick Perkins 9, Micah Brown 8. Totals: 12, 4-7-34.

Massaponax: Tyheem Kimble 4, Zach Failor 4, Ben Myers 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Devin Johnson 6, Jaylen Wilson 4, Keyvon Cole 5, Antonio Washington 4, Jonathan Zicari 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 20, 6-10-64.

3-pointers: NS 2 (Edwards 2). Massaponax 6 (Cole. D. Ainsworth, Rosenbaum 2, Myers).