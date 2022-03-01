High school sports roundup: Wynn, Breckley, Anderson earn silver in state track meets

James Monroe’s Sydney Wynn, Culpeper’s Theresa Breckley and Eastern View’s Evelyn Anderson brought home silver medals from Tuesday’s VHSL state track meets in Lynchburg.

Wynn was runner-up in the Class 3 girls’ 500-meter dash. She finished in 1:17.96, trailing only state champion Alaysia Oakes of Heritage-Lynchburg (1:17.42).

Breckley placed second in the Class 3 girls’ shot put (37–8), one spot ahead of teammate Ashley Lauritzen (36–10).

And in the Class 4 meet held concurrently at Liberty University, Anderson was second in the girls’ 1,000 meters in 1:16.92, trailing only Great Bridge’s Kaden Wilson (1:15.42).

Louisa got three third-place finishes in the Class 4 meet. Nicholas Emmert broke his own school record in the boys’ 1,600 (4:16.23); Tyler Torbush was third in the boys’ pole vault (12–6); and Dezmajia Carter earned bronze in the girls’ triple jump (36–7).

King George’s Sa’Nijah James placed fifth in the girls’ 300 (42.18), and teammate Anijah James added a seventh-place finish in the girls’ 55 hurdles (8.96) to her fifth-place finish in Monday’s long jump. Alexander Dachos placed sixth for the Foxes’ boys in the 1,000 (2:32.20).

Courtland’s Kwame Whitaker was fifth in the boys’ long jump (20–10.5), with teammate Amir Mateo eighth in the 300 (36.07). They also ran on the Cougars’ sixth-place 1,600 relay team (3:33.67).

Courtland’s Jennifer Koumandji placed sixth in the girls’ 55 meters (7.49) and ran on the Cougars’ sixth-place 800 relay (1:51.08). Teammate Michelle Pendleton placed eighth in the shot put (30–4.25), one spot behind Louisa freshman Taylor Waddy (32–4.5).

CLASS 3 MEET

In the Class 3 meet, James Monroe’s Brian Dudley earned two medals: a third in the 300 (35.04) and a fifth in the long jump (21–1.5).

Culpeper’s Kimberly Navarette Guerrero completed her strong meet by placing eighth in the girls’ 300 (43.60) and helping the Blue Devils finish fifth in the 800 relay (1:52.60) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:20.67). On Monday, Navarette Guerrero placed second in the long jump.

Caroline’s Anton Jones-Wilson finished fifth in the boys’ 1,000 (2:39.57).