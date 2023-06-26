Thursday, Aug. 24
Brooke Point at King George, 7
Spotsylvania at Lafayette, 7
Friday, Aug. 25
Pallotti at Saint Michael, 6
Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, 7
Mountain View at Forest Park, 7
Stafford at James Monroe, 7
Massaponax at Independence, 7
Riverbend at Chancellor, 7
Courtland at Orange, 7
J.R. Tucker at Caroline, 7
Eastern View at Culpeper, 7
King & Queen at Colonial Beach, 7
People are also reading…
Westmoreland at West Point, 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Louisa, 7:30
Thursday, Aug. 31
Spotsylvania at Brooke Point, 7
Colonial Forge at Alexandria City, 7
Woodgrove at Mountain View, 7
Chancellor at Stafford, 7
Hampton at King George, 7
Orange at Culpeper, 7
Friday, Sept. 1
Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7
Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7
Forest Park at Riverbend, 7
Chancellor at Fluvanna, 7
Westmoreland at Eastern View, 7
James Monroe at Charlottesville, 7
Saint Michael at DeMatha, 7
Courtland at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Sept. 2
Norfolk Christian at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
Friday, Sept. 8
Brooke Point at Independence, 7
Colonial Forge at Potomac, 7
North Stafford at Courtland, 7
Louisa at Massaponax, 7
Riverbend at King George, 7
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7
James Monroe at Liberty-Bealeton, 7
Fauquier at Culpeper, 7
Orange at Goochland, 7
Franklin at Colonial Beach, 7
Westmoreland at Rappahannock, 7
Fredericksburg Christian at St. Anne's-Belfield, 1
Saturday, Sept. 9
Saint Michael at Episcopal, 2
Thursday, Sept. 14
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7
Centreville at Mountain View, 7
Briar Woods at North Stafford, 7
Independence at Stafford, 7
Friday, Sept. 15
Eastern View at Brooke Point, 7
Massaponax at Matoaca, 7
Caroline at King William, 7
Atlee at Spotsylvania, 7
Harrisonburg at Orange, 7
Culpeper at Liberty-Bealeton, 7
Colonial Beach at Sussex Central, 7
Saint Michael at Paul VI, 7
Friday, Sept. 22
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7
Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7
Massaponax at Mountain View, 7
Riverbend at Highland Springs, 7
Caroline at Eastern View, 7
Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 7
Culpeper at Courtland, 7
King George at James Monroe, 7
Albemarle at Orange, 7
Nandua at Westmoreland, 7
Central-Woodstock at Colonial Beach, 7
Western Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
Friday, Sept. 29
Stafford at Brooke Point, 7
Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 7
Mountain View at Riverbend, 7
North Stafford at Eastern View, 7
Louisa at Monticello, 7
Culpeper at Caroline, 7
James Monroe at Chancellor, 7
Courtland at King George, 7
Orange at Western Albemarle, 7
Colonial Beach at West Point, 7
Westmoreland at Madison County, 7
Friday, Oct. 6
Fredericksburg Christian at North Cross, 4
Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7
Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 7
Riverbend at North Stafford, 7
Chancellor at Caroline, 7
Spotsylvania at Courtland, 7
James Monroe at Eastern View, 7
King George at Culpeper, 7
Colonial Beach at Westmoreland, 7
Orange at Louisa, 7:30
Friday, Oct. 13
Fredericksburg Christian at Fork Union, 4
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 7
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 7
North Stafford at Stafford, 7
Louisa at Charlottesville, 7
Caroline at King George, 7
Courtland at James Monroe, 7
Culpeper at Chancellor, 7
Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 7
Fluvanna at Orange, 7
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock, 7
Lancaster at Westmoreland, 7
Trinity Episcopal at Saint Michael, 7
Friday, Oct. 20
Saint Michael at Friendship Collegiate, 6
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 7
Mountain View at Patriot, 7
North Stafford at Massaponax, 7
Stafford at Riverbend, 7
Louisa at Fluvanna, 7
King George at Eastern View, 7
Chancellor at Courtland, 7
Caroline at Colonial Heights, 7
Essex at Colonial Beach, 7
Northumberland at Westmoreland, 7
Saturday, Oct. 21
Atlantic Shores at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Friday, Oct. 27
Saint Michael at Benedictine, 2
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 7
Mountain View at North Stafford, 7
Massaponax at Stafford, 7
Courtland at Caroline, 7
Spotsylvania at King George, 7
Eastern View at Chancellor, 7
James Monroe at Culpeper, 7
Monticello at Orange, 7
Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 7
Rappahannock at Westmoreland, 7
Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
Friday, Nov. 3
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7
Stafford at Mountain View, 7
Riverbend at Massaponax, 7
Louisa at Goochland, 7
Caroline at James Monroe, 7
King George at Chancellor, 7
Eastern View at Courtland, 7
Spotsylvania at Culpeper, 7
Orange at Charlottesville, 7
Westmoreland at Essex, 7
Colonial Beach at Lancaster, 7
Freedom-Woodbridge at Saint Michael, 7
Saturday, Nov. 2
Fredericksburg Christian at Blue Ridge, 2