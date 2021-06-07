Aggressive FredNats are trying to become men of steal

After stealing just 16 bases over the first month of the season, Fredericksburg victimized the Shorebirds with 18 in six games. FredNats runners were caught stealing on just two occasions, a 95 percent success rate.

“They are aware of these things once the game starts,” Lisson said. “So, if they have the opportunity to get on base, they have a lot more information. And they can make either more or less aggressive decisions.”

Washington Nationals’ minor league baserunning coordinator Gary Thurman teaches runners to draw out a pitcher’s “best one” or top pickoff move and set their lead accordingly.

An experimental limit of two pickoff attempts per batter have increased boldness on basepaths in Fredericksburg and elsewhere.

According to MILB.com, Low-A teams are averaging 1.42 stolen bases per game this season, up from 0.83 in 2019. And they’ve been significantly more successful; catchers have thrown out runners on just 17.3 percent of attempts, down from the 2019 mark of 31.8 percent.

“Our leads are getting bigger,” Lisson said. “Sometimes, you try to force that pickoff move. Once you get two, you can see [base coaches] opening the arms to let them know they can stretch a little bit more. Because, logically, that guy isn’t going to throw to the base.”