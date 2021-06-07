Aggressive FredNats are trying to become men of steal

Before they pulled off the heist of their inaugural season—stealing nine bases in a June 3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds—the Fredericksburg Nationals cased the joint.
Their surveillance began the moment Jeremy De La Rosa drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning.
“When the first guy gets on, guys that are base stealers want to pay attention to how long the pitcher takes,” explained J.T. Arruda, who leads Fredericksburg with seven steals on the season.
Tempo is a pitcher’s primary anti-base theft system, but timing is far from impenetrable. Pitchers often glance over to a base at predictable intervals--say two or three seconds--before committing to the plate. Those patterns can be exploited.
“The Nationals really harp on doing your work in the dugout,” Arruda said.
On June 3, De La Rosa gathered additional intel for his teammates by swiping second base to draw a throw from Shorebirds catcher Jordan Cannon. Later in the frame, a double steal forced a Cannon throwing error that led to the FredNats’ first run.
The FredNats (8–22) were also armed with analytics: Delmarva’s caught-stealing percentage hovered just under 10 percent, a statistic that manager Mario Lisson seized upon heading into the series.
After stealing just 16 bases over the first month of the season, Fredericksburg victimized the Shorebirds with 18 in six games. FredNats runners were caught stealing on just two occasions, a 95 percent success rate.
“They are aware of these things once the game starts,” Lisson said. “So, if they have the opportunity to get on base, they have a lot more information. And they can make either more or less aggressive decisions.”
Washington Nationals’ minor league baserunning coordinator Gary Thurman teaches runners to draw out a pitcher’s “best one” or top pickoff move and set their lead accordingly.
An experimental limit of two pickoff attempts per batter have increased boldness on basepaths in Fredericksburg and elsewhere.
According to MILB.com, Low-A teams are averaging 1.42 stolen bases per game this season, up from 0.83 in 2019. And they’ve been significantly more successful; catchers have thrown out runners on just 17.3 percent of attempts, down from the 2019 mark of 31.8 percent.
“Our leads are getting bigger,” Lisson said. “Sometimes, you try to force that pickoff move. Once you get two, you can see [base coaches] opening the arms to let them know they can stretch a little bit more. Because, logically, that guy isn’t going to throw to the base.”
Lisson said he’s reluctant to exploit the limit, though, because runners don’t currently enjoy the same advantage at the minors’ upper levels or in Major League Baseball. His goal is to teach a set of baserunning fundamentals that will apply under any conditions.
Rules changes aside, the old cliche still applies: you can’t steal first.
“We’re on base more now, so that helps,” Lisson said with a laugh. “We just keep telling the kids to keep trying. The only way to find out if you can do it or not, is actually trying.”
