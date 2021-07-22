All-Area baseball capsules

PLEASE BOLD THE SECOND-TEAM NAMES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

A.J. LABRUSCIANO North Stafford

The junior was named Commonwealth District player of the year earning first team honors at shortstop and pitcher. He batted .525 with 11 RBIs, while going 2-0 with four saves and a 0.64 ERA.

COACH OF THE YEAR

CRAIG LOPEZ Mountain View

The veteran coach led the talented Wildcats to the Region 5D championship and their second state semifinals appearance in the past six seasons.

FIRST TEAM

THOMAS BABICH Eastern View

The sophomore played left field, shortstop and catcher, batting .455 with 15 hits and a .581 OBP. He scored 14 runs and knocked in 13 for the Cyclones.

TREY BURTON Courtland

The senior pitcher and first baseman batted .400 with 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored. On the mound, he finished 4-0 with a 1.12 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

EVAN HAMMILL Mountain View