All-Area baseball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JADEN ISIDRO Brooke Point
Second-team all state selection posted a 7–0 record and 1.38 ERA on the mound, along with a team-high 17 RBIs offensively. Will play at Bridgewater.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CHRIS CLINE Brooke Point
He took over a talented team midseason and led the Black–Hawks to a 14–7 record and a spot in the Region 5D semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
AUSTIN CARLISLE Chancellor
The all-district senior catcher hit .329 with 20 RBIs and also posted a .975 fielding percentage behind the plate.
ZACH COLONAGELO Colonial Forge
The all-Commonwealth junior outfielder set a school record with 24 stolen bases and batted .405 for the year.
WILL EARNESTY Chancellor
The Battlefield District player of the year hit .394 with 16 steals for the Chargers and pitched in on the mound.
JACKSON GARLAND Courtland
The sensational freshman pitched two no-hitters and finished 7–1 with a 1.82 ERA and games of 18 and 15 strikeouts.
CAMDAN HENDERSON Colonial Forge
The senior all-Commonwealth shortstop batted .425, drove in 27 runs and stole 21 bases for the Eagles.
ZYHIR HOPE Colonial Forge
The junior outfielder hit .418 with 20 stolen bases and posted a 4–1 record with 50 strikeouts as a closer.
ZACH HORN Brooke Point
Junior JMU recruit posted a team-high .426 batting average and added 53 strikeouts as a pitcher.
KAZ JORDAN Stafford
Bound for VMI, the Indians’ all-Commonwealth infielder batted .305 with eight doubles on the season.
AIDAN KING Colonial Forge
The senior third baseman batted .397 and got on base often, with 10 hit by pitches on the season.
KYLE REVIELLO King George
The first-team all-Battlefield senior shortstop hit .388 with 29 RBIs and an OPS of 1.130 for the season.
COLLIN SNYDER Riverbend
The Bears’ all-district junior batted .429 and posted a 5–0 record on the mound with a 2.17 ERA.
SECOND TEAM
Austin Boggs, Spotsylvania OF: Senior was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection.
Charlie Brinkman, FCS OF: Sophomore earned first-team VISAA Division I all-state recognition.
Nate Carter, Chancellor OF: First-team all-Region 4B pick hit .352 with eight steals for the Chargers.
Colson Clary, King George P: The sophomore went 6–2 with a 1.50 ERA and 545 strikeouts in 45 innings.
Shane Dunkum, Louisa IF: Junior second baseman was a first-team all-Jefferson district pick.
Will Green, King George IF: All-Battlefield third baseman batted .346 with 10 RBIs as a junior.
Christian Grzyb, Massaponax DH: Senior batted .443 and caught every inning of every game in 2022.
A.J. Labrusciano, North Stafford U: Rider-bound senior was second-team all-district at pitcher, shortstop.
Hayden Rue, Mountain View IF: All-district sophomore first baseman batted .321 with seven doubles.
Robby Stempin, Colonial Forge C: The senior batted .322 and threw out 24 would-be base stealers.
Luke Sterner, Brooke Point IF:
Aidan Walker, Colonial Forge P: The junior went 6–2 on the mound and batted .333 with 19 RBIs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nolan Alford, Spotsylvania
Blake Bailey, Culpeper
Jacob Barber, Louisa
Brady Bardine, King George
Connor Bensen, Washington & Lee
Cole Bruce, Courtland
Hunter Butler, Mountain View
Matthew Caifa, Courtland
Will Carter, Caroline
Lucas Cash, Louisa
Carter Cashin, Massaponax
Jordan Chapman, Caroline
Carter Childs, Chancellor
Trey Clatterbuck, Orange
Scott Clore, Orange
Hunter Covill, Chancellor
Aiden Cupka, King George
Shane Dunkum, Louisa
Logan Fox, Culpeper
Jaden Green, Massaponax
Joe Hardy, James Monroe
Ryan Higgins, Riverbend
T.J. Johnson, Mountain View
Graham Jones, Colonial Forge
Dillon Minor, Washington & Lee
Justin Newton, Stafford
Will Payne, James Monroe
Adam Pitts, Caroline
Landon Pounds, Orange
Jordan Ramsey, Mountain View
Calvin Rogers, Courtland
Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax
Alex Sappenfield, Courtland
Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee
Mason Sawyers, Culpeper
Justin Simulcik, Chancellor
Ian Smith, Stafford
Adam Tatham, Caroline
Ryan Toney, Louisa
Kris Tuebner, Chancellor
Ethan Turner, Orange
Christian Ulloa–Lam, Louisa
Pearson Ward, North Stafford
Scott Webb, Brooke Point
Dylan Young, Brooke Point
Aiden Zoback, Riverbend