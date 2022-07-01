All-Area baseball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JADEN ISIDRO Brooke Point

Second-team all state selection posted a 7–0 record and 1.38 ERA on the mound, along with a team-high 17 RBIs offensively. Will play at Bridgewater.

COACH OF THE YEAR

CHRIS CLINE Brooke Point

He took over a talented team midseason and led the Black–Hawks to a 14–7 record and a spot in the Region 5D semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

AUSTIN CARLISLE Chancellor

The all-district senior catcher hit .329 with 20 RBIs and also posted a .975 fielding percentage behind the plate.

ZACH COLONAGELO Colonial Forge

The all-Commonwealth junior outfielder set a school record with 24 stolen bases and batted .405 for the year.

WILL EARNESTY Chancellor

The Battlefield District player of the year hit .394 with 16 steals for the Chargers and pitched in on the mound.

JACKSON GARLAND Courtland

The sensational freshman pitched two no-hitters and finished 7–1 with a 1.82 ERA and games of 18 and 15 strikeouts.

CAMDAN HENDERSON Colonial Forge

The senior all-Commonwealth shortstop batted .425, drove in 27 runs and stole 21 bases for the Eagles.

ZYHIR HOPE Colonial Forge

The junior outfielder hit .418 with 20 stolen bases and posted a 4–1 record with 50 strikeouts as a closer.

ZACH HORN Brooke Point

Junior JMU recruit posted a team-high .426 batting average and added 53 strikeouts as a pitcher.

KAZ JORDAN Stafford

Bound for VMI, the Indians’ all-Commonwealth infielder batted .305 with eight doubles on the season.

AIDAN KING Colonial Forge

The senior third baseman batted .397 and got on base often, with 10 hit by pitches on the season.

KYLE REVIELLO King George

The first-team all-Battlefield senior shortstop hit .388 with 29 RBIs and an OPS of 1.130 for the season.

COLLIN SNYDER Riverbend

The Bears’ all-district junior batted .429 and posted a 5–0 record on the mound with a 2.17 ERA.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Boggs, Spotsylvania OF: Senior was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection.

Charlie Brinkman, FCS OF: Sophomore earned first-team VISAA Division I all-state recognition.

Nate Carter, Chancellor OF: First-team all-Region 4B pick hit .352 with eight steals for the Chargers.

Colson Clary, King George P: The sophomore went 6–2 with a 1.50 ERA and 545 strikeouts in 45 innings.

Shane Dunkum, Louisa IF: Junior second baseman was a first-team all-Jefferson district pick.

Will Green, King George IF: All-Battlefield third baseman batted .346 with 10 RBIs as a junior.

Christian Grzyb, Massaponax DH: Senior batted .443 and caught every inning of every game in 2022.

A.J. Labrusciano, North Stafford U: Rider-bound senior was second-team all-district at pitcher, shortstop.

Hayden Rue, Mountain View IF: All-district sophomore first baseman batted .321 with seven doubles.

Robby Stempin, Colonial Forge C: The senior batted .322 and threw out 24 would-be base stealers.

Luke Sterner, Brooke Point IF:

Aidan Walker, Colonial Forge P: The junior went 6–2 on the mound and batted .333 with 19 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nolan Alford, Spotsylvania

Blake Bailey, Culpeper

Jacob Barber, Louisa

Brady Bardine, King George

Connor Bensen, Washington & Lee

Cole Bruce, Courtland

Hunter Butler, Mountain View

Matthew Caifa, Courtland

Will Carter, Caroline

Lucas Cash, Louisa

Carter Cashin, Massaponax

Jordan Chapman, Caroline

Carter Childs, Chancellor

Trey Clatterbuck, Orange

Scott Clore, Orange

Hunter Covill, Chancellor

Aiden Cupka, King George

Shane Dunkum, Louisa

Logan Fox, Culpeper

Jaden Green, Massaponax

Joe Hardy, James Monroe

Ryan Higgins, Riverbend

T.J. Johnson, Mountain View

Graham Jones, Colonial Forge

Dillon Minor, Washington & Lee

Justin Newton, Stafford

Will Payne, James Monroe

Adam Pitts, Caroline

Landon Pounds, Orange

Jordan Ramsey, Mountain View

Calvin Rogers, Courtland

Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax

Alex Sappenfield, Courtland

Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee

Mason Sawyers, Culpeper

Justin Simulcik, Chancellor

Ian Smith, Stafford

Adam Tatham, Caroline

Ryan Toney, Louisa

Kris Tuebner, Chancellor

Ethan Turner, Orange

Christian Ulloa–Lam, Louisa

Pearson Ward, North Stafford

Scott Webb, Brooke Point

Dylan Young, Brooke Point

Aiden Zoback, Riverbend