ALL-AREA BASEBALL: Labrusciano was North Stafford's jack of all trades

“He loved being around the team and was always doing something to help out,” Jim Labrusciano said about his only son. “Baseball has always been a big part of his life.”

A.J. continued to nurture his passion for baseball and the Wolverines. He made the North Stafford varsity squad as a freshman and batted .320 as a starting infielder. But it took a year off from high school competition and some growth on and off the field to help maximize his potential this season.

“Honestly, coming from my freshman year and skipping my sophomore season made a difference,” said Labrusciano, who is starting to get looks from several college programs. “I was a little bit older and a little bit stronger this year.”

After the 2020 season was cancelled, the 6-foot-3 Labrusciano continued to hone his skills with the Richmond Braves Platinum travel team. At North Stafford, he excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society.

His offseason work was limited by the pandemic restrictions but Labrusciano, like his teammates, trained on his own and tried to prepare for a new season with the Wolverines that would last only six weeks.