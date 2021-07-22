ALL-AREA BASEBALL: Labrusciano was North Stafford's jack of all trades

North Stafford baseball coach Rob Gregor liked to refer to shortstop A.J. Labrusciano as his “go-to guy” this season. It’s easy to see why.
The versatile junior became “Mr. Reliable” at the plate, in the infield and on the mound for the senior-laden Wolverines, who went 8-6 and advanced to the Region 5D semifinals in Gregor’s first year as head coach.
Labrusciano led the team with a .525 batting average, drove in 11 runs and struck out just three times in 48 plate appearances. He made only two errors in the field and his contributions on the mound were equally as impressive.
He quickly established himself as North Stafford’s closer and earned a pair of wins and four saves with a 0.64 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Not bad for a guy who played only infield as a freshman and missed his sophomore year due to the pandemic.
“Whenever I got on the field, I felt locked in and ready to compete,” said Labrusciano, the Commonwealth District’s top performer this year and the Free Lance-Star’s Player of the Year.
“He’s basically like another coach out there,” Gregor said. “He’ll tell me during the game that maybe we should be doing something differently and he’s always respectful about it.”
Labrusciano learned that respect and developed an understanding of the game at an early age. His father and mentor, Jim Labrusciano, coached the Wolverines for 15 years. During that time, an eager A.J. became a fixture at the team’s practices and games.
“He loved being around the team and was always doing something to help out,” Jim Labrusciano said about his only son. “Baseball has always been a big part of his life.”
A.J. continued to nurture his passion for baseball and the Wolverines. He made the North Stafford varsity squad as a freshman and batted .320 as a starting infielder. But it took a year off from high school competition and some growth on and off the field to help maximize his potential this season.
“Honestly, coming from my freshman year and skipping my sophomore season made a difference,” said Labrusciano, who is starting to get looks from several college programs. “I was a little bit older and a little bit stronger this year.”
After the 2020 season was cancelled, the 6-foot-3 Labrusciano continued to hone his skills with the Richmond Braves Platinum travel team. At North Stafford, he excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society.
His offseason work was limited by the pandemic restrictions but Labrusciano, like his teammates, trained on his own and tried to prepare for a new season with the Wolverines that would last only six weeks.
“It was definitely a little strange because we didn’t have the full offseason to work with each other,” Labrusciano said. “But we all tried to do the drills that we would be doing if we were on the field with the coaches. We tried to keep it as real as possible.”
It didn’t take long for Labrusciano to make his impact felt once the new season began. In an early victory over Brooke Point, he smacked four hits and earned the win in relief of senior Brian Schule with seven strikeouts.
After the strong start, the Wolverines lost three in a row, but recovered nicely and earned a berth in the 5D playoffs. With Labrusciano and Schule leading the way, they went 7-5 and then defeated Harrisonburg in the region quarterfinals.
Against Albemarle in the semifinals, they loaded the bases in their final at-bat but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Patriots. Labrusciano singled in a run in the last inning, but was stranded on third when the game ended.
“The biggest thing about him is that he knows how to compete,” Jim Labrusicano said. “He’s a real competitor and can shift into another gear when he’s on the field.”
Gregor saw that competitiveness in A.J. throughout the year, but believes that it is just one of the reasons his shortstop and closer had a breakout season.
“He has so many skills,” Gregor said. “He contributes in so many facets of the game and has so many tools. He runs the bases better than anybody I know and he has one of the best baseball IQs around.”
North Stafford will lose most of its starting lineup to graduation next season, but Labrusciano likes the Wolverines’ potential.
“We’re obviously going to have a lot of people gone, but I think we can do something special again,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
