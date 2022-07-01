 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL-AREA BASEBALL: When season threw curve, Isidro served up winning repertoire for Brooke Point

After spending the first three years of his high school baseball career striving to return Brooke Point’s program to relevancy, Jaden Isidro was not inclined to waste time—or pitches—as a senior.

“Try and make something happen in the first three pitches,” the Black–Hawks ace said of his approach on the mound. “Whether it’s them hitting it somewhere or a strikeout or something, I think (during) every single at-bat I’m trying to locate three strikes so I know something will happen no matter what.”

Far more often than not, Isidro’s expedited delivery benefited the Black–Hawks. The Free Lance–Star’s All-Area baseball player of the year made quick work of opposing hitters, posting a 1.38 ERA with 84 strikeouts.

“He set the pace for the team,” Brooke Point coach Chris Cline said. “He never lost his cool or his composure.”

Perhaps Isidro’s most impressive feat of levelheadedness came outside the diamond. Four games into the season, former head coach Matt Cavalier stepped down abruptly, leaving the Black–Hawks at a perilous crossroads. It was Isidro, along with fellow seniors Billy Froelich and Scott Webb, who helped keep the team on track.

“We didn’t look up to Coach Cline and say, ‘Hey, we need you to figure this out for us,’ ” Isidro recalled. “Even though he did step up. Our senior class helped kids who were confused about what was going on to just keep pushing through and playing the game of baseball.”

“He took the leadership role,” echoed Cline, a longtime assistant who has since been hired to coach the Black–Hawks next season.

While Isidro admitted that hitting has always played second fiddle to his exploits on the mound, his offensive contributions were nothing to scoff at. The Bridgewater College recruit hit .361 and drove in a team-high 17 RBIs. Isidro credited his longtime hitting coach, BJ Hanley, with improving his mental approach to at-bats this season.

“I know when to go swing out of my shoes,” he said. “Other times, in a close game, I know when to step back and let them give you a pitch you need to hit.”

Heading into this spring, Brooke Point’s players and coaches alike understood they had the makings of a formidable squad. The only wild card was chemistry.

Sitting in a classroom prior to their first game, Isidro and his teammates jotted down some goals. Most were modest, as one might expect from a program without much in the way of a winning tradition.

“We just wanted a winning season,” Cline said. “The other big goal was to make sure we beat every Stafford team in our district.”

With Isidro getting the ball whenever the moment demanded it, the Black–Hawks (14–7) accomplished both aims. Brooke Point came within one game—a 2–0 loss to Riverside in the Region 5D semifinals—of advancing to the state tournament for the first time in recent memory. Shortly thereafter, Isidro was named second team Class 5 all-state, the Fredericksburg area’s only such representative.

It didn’t happen overnight, but Isidro and his teammates had indeed built a program.

“I’ve been on varsity the whole four years,” he said. “Not one time throughout my high school career—until this year—did I think people were scared to play us.”

