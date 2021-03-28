All-Area boys basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JALEN SUBER
Riverbend
The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals to spark the Bears to the district championship.
FIRST TEAM
SHANE BATTEN
Chancellor
The senior guard led the area in scoring at 20 points per game, including outings of 30 and 29 points.
RICKY GOODE–WRIGHT
James Monroe
He graduates as JM’s career scoring leader (1,156 points) after averaging 19 a game in his senior season.
D’AZE HUNTER
Eastern View
The senior point guard averaged 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Cyclones to the Region 4B title.
EDWARD SIMMS
Brooke Point
The senior averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, topping 20 six times en route to first-team all-Commonwealth honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NAT JACKSON
Riverbend
He guided a veteran, balanced team to an 11–1 record and the Commonwealth District championship, the first district title in school history.
SECOND TEAM
Xander Alston, Courtland
The sophomore point guard helped the Cougars reach the Region 4B final.
Nathan Amos, Culpeper
Sophomore guard averaged 14 points a game and netted 34 against Handley.
A.J. Coghill, Chancellor
Versatile senior averaged 16 points per game, with two outings over 20.
Quan Johnson, Riverbend
First-team all-Commonwealth pick averaged seven points, nine rebounds, shot 54 percent.
Corey Long, Eastern View
Junior forward averaged a double–double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for Cyclones.
THIRD TEAM
Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax
The sophomore averaged 11 points and six rebounds for a young Panthers team.
Aaron Brooks, Courtland
VHSCA named senior second team Class 4 all-state
Hezekiah Brown, North Stafford
First-team all-Commonwealth pick had two 20-point games.
Devin Johnson, Massaponax
Sophomore averaged 7.5 points, 11 rebounds per game.
Tajae Moore, Riverbend
He averaged 60 percent shooting and was named first-team all-district.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nicholas Belako, Stafford
Ricky Butler, Eastern View
Gabe Campbell, Caroline
Javon Campbell, King George
Aaron Carter, James Monroe
Ziggy Carter, Chancellor
Alex Davis, Mountain View
Makhi Dillard, North Stafford
Jayden Freeman, Caroline
Nehemiah Frye, King George
Raul Gil, Courtland
Matt Harris, Brooke Point
Robert Harvey, Courtland
Gabriel Jones, Colonial Forge
Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax
Bryson Long, Riverbend
Eric Mason, Brooke Point
Bryan Maxie, Eastern View
Amari Moorer, Stafford
Ben Myers, Massaponax
Terry Neely, Louisa
Amare Robinson, Eastern View
Ashton Schoolfield, Colonial Forge
Isaiah Shaw, North Stafford
Chase Smith, Culpeper
Logan Suber, Riverbend
Dominique Washington, Caroline
Von Whiting, King George
Breydon Williams, Chancellor