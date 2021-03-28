 Skip to main content
All-Area boys basketball capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JALEN SUBER

Riverbend

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals to spark the Bears to the district championship.

FIRST TEAM

SHANE BATTEN

Chancellor

The senior guard led the area in scoring at 20 points per game, including outings of 30 and 29 points.

RICKY GOODE–WRIGHT

James Monroe

He graduates as JM’s career scoring leader (1,156 points) after averaging 19 a game in his senior season.

D’AZE HUNTER

Eastern View

The senior point guard averaged 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Cyclones to the Region 4B title.

EDWARD SIMMS

Brooke Point

The senior averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, topping 20 six times en route to first-team all-Commonwealth honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NAT JACKSON

Riverbend

He guided a veteran, balanced team to an 11–1 record and the Commonwealth District championship, the first district title in school history.

SECOND TEAM

Xander Alston, Courtland

The sophomore point guard helped the Cougars reach the Region 4B final.

Nathan Amos, Culpeper

Sophomore guard averaged 14 points a game and netted 34 against Handley.

A.J. Coghill, Chancellor

Versatile senior averaged 16 points per game, with two outings over 20.

Quan Johnson, Riverbend

First-team all-Commonwealth pick averaged seven points, nine rebounds, shot 54 percent.

Corey Long, Eastern View

Junior forward averaged a double–double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for Cyclones.

THIRD TEAM

Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax

The sophomore averaged 11 points and six rebounds for a young Panthers team.

Aaron Brooks, Courtland

VHSCA named senior second team Class 4 all-state

Hezekiah Brown, North Stafford

First-team all-Commonwealth pick had two 20-point games.

Devin Johnson, Massaponax

Sophomore averaged 7.5 points, 11 rebounds per game.

Tajae Moore, Riverbend

He averaged 60 percent shooting and was named first-team all-district.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nicholas Belako, Stafford

Ricky Butler, Eastern View

Gabe Campbell, Caroline

Javon Campbell, King George

Aaron Carter, James Monroe

Ziggy Carter, Chancellor

Alex Davis, Mountain View

Makhi Dillard, North Stafford

Jayden Freeman, Caroline

Nehemiah Frye, King George

Raul Gil, Courtland

Matt Harris, Brooke Point

Robert Harvey, Courtland

Gabriel Jones, Colonial Forge

Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax

Bryson Long, Riverbend

Eric Mason, Brooke Point

Bryan Maxie, Eastern View

Amari Moorer, Stafford

Ben Myers, Massaponax

Terry Neely, Louisa

Amare Robinson, Eastern View

Ashton Schoolfield, Colonial Forge

Isaiah Shaw, North Stafford

Chase Smith, Culpeper

Logan Suber, Riverbend

Dominique Washington, Caroline

Von Whiting, King George

Breydon Williams, Chancellor

