All-Area boys basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JALEN SUBER

Riverbend

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals to spark the Bears to the district championship.

FIRST TEAM

SHANE BATTEN

Chancellor

The senior guard led the area in scoring at 20 points per game, including outings of 30 and 29 points.

RICKY GOODE–WRIGHT

James Monroe

He graduates as JM’s career scoring leader (1,156 points) after averaging 19 a game in his senior season.

D’AZE HUNTER

Eastern View

The senior point guard averaged 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Cyclones to the Region 4B title.

EDWARD SIMMS

Brooke Point