All-Area boys' basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

COREY LONG, Eastern View

The senior forward averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds with 18 double-doubles en route to second-team all-state honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NICK HALL, Washington & Lee

Hall led the Eagles to within one victory of their second state championship, upsetting powerful Lancaster in the state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

AARON BROOKS, Courtland

The all-Battlefield District junior guard averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 assists and four steals per game for the Cougars.

JAY FREEMAN, Caroline

Junior guard averaged 15.5 points per game for the Cavaliers, earning first-team all-Battlefield District honors.

DEVIN JOHNSON, Massaponax

Senior big man was the unanimous Commonwealth player of the year after averaging 11 points, nine rebounds.

AMAREE ROBINSON, Eastern View

The Cyclones’ all-Battlefield point guard averaged 15 points, five assists and three steals per game as a sophomore.

BRANDON WASHINGTON, W&L

SECOND TEAM

Nathan Amos, Culpeper: All-Battlefield District junior guard averaged 20.7 points per game for the Blue Devils.

Gabriel Jones, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth pick led balanced Eagles at 12 points per game.

J.J. McDonald, Orange: All-Jefferson District guard averaged 19.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, four steals.

Reuben McEachern, Carmel: VISAA all-state junior averaged 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds, five steals.

Amari Moorer, Stafford: All-Commonwealth senior led district in assists, ranked second in scoring, rebounds.

THIRD TEAM

Rickey Butler, Eastern View: After a late start, senior averaged 15 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones.

Vaughn Harris, W&L:

Ben Myers, Massaponax: First-team all-district sophomore guard averaged 11 points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals.

Ashton Schoolfield, Colonial Forge: All-Commonwealth senior averaged eight points, three assists, two steals.

Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax: Senior averaged 9.5 points and hit 31 3-pointers for the district champions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alfredo Abel, Colonial Forge

Dalen Ainsworth Massaponax

Nick Belako, Stafford

Moussa Berete, Carmel

Destin Bray, Orange

Gabe Campbell, Caroline

Chares Coogler, Spotsylvania

Nehemiah Frye, King George

D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View

Jordan Jackson, Mountain View

Nick Perkins, North Stafford

Demetrius Purnell, Brooke Point

Micah Roberts, Courtland

Dezaun Robinson, James Monroe

Sheldon Robinson, Orange

Amir Savage, Spotsylvania

Keshawn Sharrier, Colonial Forge

Elijah Sherfield, King George

Qwenton Spellman, Louisa

Romel Turner, James Monroe

Tyler Turner, Stafford

Josh Wallace, Stafford

Dominique Washington, Caroline

Labron Weathers, Mountain View

E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend