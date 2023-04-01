King George basketball coach Neil Lyburn refers to Nehemiah Frye as his “quiet assassin.”

“He don’t say a whole lot, he just do,” Lyburn said of his 6-foot-4 forward.

When Frye arrived at King George, the Foxes weren’t even in the conversation when it came to the Fredericksburg-area’s premier boys basketball programs. They won a single game during Frye’s freshman season in 2019–20, the dark ages as far as he’s concerned.

“There was always that feeling of going out there and having low hopes of winning,” Frye said. “But I stuck with it, because I loved basketball that much.”

Lyburn, who was the Foxes’ girls coach at the time, saw Frye as key to climbing out from that nadir. Upon taking the boys’ job the following season, he immediately handed him the keys to his offense.

“Coming in as a sophomore when I took over the program, he was one of the kids I could see building my program around,” Lyburn said. “This is a guy who needs to touch the ball every time down the floor. Even if he doesn’t shoot it, he needs to get a touch.”

As a senior Frye shot it plenty, averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading King George (20–5) to within a game of the state tournament. The Free Lance–Star’s boys basketball player of the year presented a matchup nightmare for Battlefield District opponents.

“He’s not a real big kid, if he goes to the next level,” Lyburn said. “But playing within our area, he had good size. His mid-range game, he could shoot the 3 and he could play in the post. He kind of had three levels that he could actually play at.”

That versatility extended to defense, where Lyburn felt comfortable allowing Frye to defend almost any position on the court.

“He got better every year at defending the ball,” Lyburn said. “Not just the bigs — he could defend guards from 2–5.”

When the Foxes came up against an up-tempo Matoaca team in the Region 4B quarterfinals, Frye was the only Fox who seemed capable of keeping up. He poured in 23 points in the season-ending defeat, showcasing his trademark deft touch from mid range.

He exited that game — a lopsided affair — with under two minutes left to a standing ovation from the Foxes’ home crowd.

“We made it far in the playoffs, and we made a statement for ourselves,” Frye said of the program’s turnaround.

On Friday, Frye committed to play collegiately at Randolph College, a Division-III school located in Lynchburg. Now, the Foxes will look to maintain the standard Frye helped set.

Lyburn knows it won’t be an easy task.

“Will there be another Nehemiah Frye?” Lyburn asked himself rhetorically. “No. Whoever comes in next will just have to build their own legacy. What he did for himself and our program is unspeakable.”