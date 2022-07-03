All-Area boys' soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SAMUEL FRITTON-AMOROSE Colonial Forge

The senior forward scored 21 times and assisted on nine other goals in helping the Eagles to their first state bid in a decade.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE WEBB Chancellor

The veteran coach overhauled his system at midseason and led the Chargers to the state tournament.

DARRELL AMANKWAAH Colonial Forge

The senior center back had five goals and four assists and led the Eagles’ defensive efforts.

ADAM COOK Chancellor

An offensive-minded defender, the first-team all-Region 4B pick scored 10 times and helped prevent many goals.

BILAL DRIOUICH King George

The junior all-Battlefield midfielder was named the Foxes’ MVP after posting eight goals and eight assists.

IAN EDWARDS North Stafford

The all-Commonwealth striker led the Wolverines with 16 goals and 10 assists in his senior season.

EDRES FEKRAT North Stafford

The senior midfielder was the Wolverines’ offensive catalyst, assisting on 15 goals and scoring nine of his own.

MICHAEL LENHARD Brooke Point

The dynamic senior forward had 13 goals, 16 assists and was runner-up for district player of the year.

JOE LEIBE Colonial Forge

A two-time all-Commonwealth pick on defense, the junior also chipped in with four goals and three assists.

MAX LIPINSKI King George

The sophomore goalie posted a 16–2 record with 10 shutouts and made 94 saves while allowing 10 goals.

JONAS LOHR Chancellor

The senior forward had 10 goals and 10 assists and was named Battlefield District player of the year and first-team all-Region 4B.

MARCUS MUNTEAN Chancellor

The all-Region 4B senior was the Chargers’ best defender and had a knack for scoring key goals.

JACKSON SAMPLE King George

The all-Battlefield junior helped keep traffic away from Lipinski, leading a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 games.

SECOND TEAM

Allensandro Carranante, Courtland MF: Senior was the Cougars’ energizer bunny and emotional leader all season.

Rusty Croce, Mountain View MF: Senior center midfielder scored twice and was a first-team all-district pick.

Logan Darrow, Mountain View D: All-Commonwealth senior anchored a defense that allowed only 19 goals.

James Drake, King George F: The senior scored a team-high 18 goals in his third season as a starter for the Foxes.

Elyass Fekrat, North Stafford MF: Part of a dynamic brother duo, he had eight goals, seven assists as a senior.

Eder Garcia, Riverbend MF Junior all-district defender was strong on defense and scored seven goals.

Handerson Juarez Franco, Chancellor F: Second-team all-region pick had a team-high 13 goals, nine assist.

Bryce Kuberek, King George MF: Senior captain was the Foxes’ heart and soul with five goals, four assists.

Romelio Rodgers Chancellor D: First-team all-region pick helped changed Chargers’ fortunes with move to defense.

Travis Seitz, Mountain View GK: First-team all-Commonwealth goalie posted five shutouts as a senior.

Michael White, Mountain View F: All-district junior was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 10 goals, five assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax

Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point

Yahir Antunez, Washington & Lee

Xavian Alvarado, Culpeper

Tyler Bevan, Caroline

Brenner Booren, Mountain View

Rassoul Camara, Chancellor

Blake Childress, Stafford

Ryan Croce, Mountain View

Ramiro Escamilla, Caroline

Andrew Estes, Louisa

Will Flores, Chancellor

Christian Frey, Mountain View

Frantz Fulcher, Colonial Forge

Alvia Garcia, Riverbend

Kyle Grant, Courtland

Daniel Green, Louisa

Adrien Guerrero, North Stafford

Bryan Healey, Eastern View

Mike Hillin, Culpeper

Kaim Ijaz, Massaponax

Nathan Kale, King George

Kayden Kalenga, Culpeper

Thomas Kertgate, Colonial Forge

Javin King, Massaponax

Erick Lobo, Eastern View

William Luzier, Washington & Lee

Luca Manelli, Orange

Wyatt Mills, Orange

Lincoln Moy, Eastern View

Luis Murillo, Washington & Lee

Logan Neves, Colonial Forge

Edu Nolasco, Eastern View

Carlos Padilla, Brooke Point

Graham Patterson, King George

Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge

Kavian Rahiab, James Monroe

Douglas Recore, Riverbend

Daniel Robles, Orange

Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Brooke Point

Cyrus Ryan, Caroline

Travis Seitz, Mountain View

Ryan Stroh, Spotsylvania

L.B. Sutton, Riverbend

Albert Taber, Stafford

Nathaniel Thomas, Spotsylvania

R.J. Uribe, Culpeper

Kalea Wilson, Riverbend

Erik Navarro Zalaya, Chancellor