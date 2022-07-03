All-Area boys' soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SAMUEL FRITTON-AMOROSE Colonial Forge
The senior forward scored 21 times and assisted on nine other goals in helping the Eagles to their first state bid in a decade.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE WEBB Chancellor
The veteran coach overhauled his system at midseason and led the Chargers to the state tournament.
DARRELL AMANKWAAH Colonial Forge
The senior center back had five goals and four assists and led the Eagles’ defensive efforts.
ADAM COOK Chancellor
An offensive-minded defender, the first-team all-Region 4B pick scored 10 times and helped prevent many goals.
BILAL DRIOUICH King George
The junior all-Battlefield midfielder was named the Foxes’ MVP after posting eight goals and eight assists.
People are also reading…
IAN EDWARDS North Stafford
The all-Commonwealth striker led the Wolverines with 16 goals and 10 assists in his senior season.
EDRES FEKRAT North Stafford
The senior midfielder was the Wolverines’ offensive catalyst, assisting on 15 goals and scoring nine of his own.
MICHAEL LENHARD Brooke Point
The dynamic senior forward had 13 goals, 16 assists and was runner-up for district player of the year.
JOE LEIBE Colonial Forge
A two-time all-Commonwealth pick on defense, the junior also chipped in with four goals and three assists.
MAX LIPINSKI King George
The sophomore goalie posted a 16–2 record with 10 shutouts and made 94 saves while allowing 10 goals.
JONAS LOHR Chancellor
The senior forward had 10 goals and 10 assists and was named Battlefield District player of the year and first-team all-Region 4B.
MARCUS MUNTEAN Chancellor
The all-Region 4B senior was the Chargers’ best defender and had a knack for scoring key goals.
JACKSON SAMPLE King George
The all-Battlefield junior helped keep traffic away from Lipinski, leading a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 games.
SECOND TEAM
Allensandro Carranante, Courtland MF: Senior was the Cougars’ energizer bunny and emotional leader all season.
Rusty Croce, Mountain View MF: Senior center midfielder scored twice and was a first-team all-district pick.
Logan Darrow, Mountain View D: All-Commonwealth senior anchored a defense that allowed only 19 goals.
James Drake, King George F: The senior scored a team-high 18 goals in his third season as a starter for the Foxes.
Elyass Fekrat, North Stafford MF: Part of a dynamic brother duo, he had eight goals, seven assists as a senior.
Eder Garcia, Riverbend MF Junior all-district defender was strong on defense and scored seven goals.
Handerson Juarez Franco, Chancellor F: Second-team all-region pick had a team-high 13 goals, nine assist.
Bryce Kuberek, King George MF: Senior captain was the Foxes’ heart and soul with five goals, four assists.
Romelio Rodgers Chancellor D: First-team all-region pick helped changed Chargers’ fortunes with move to defense.
Travis Seitz, Mountain View GK: First-team all-Commonwealth goalie posted five shutouts as a senior.
Michael White, Mountain View F: All-district junior was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 10 goals, five assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax
Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point
Yahir Antunez, Washington & Lee
Xavian Alvarado, Culpeper
Tyler Bevan, Caroline
Brenner Booren, Mountain View
Rassoul Camara, Chancellor
Blake Childress, Stafford
Ryan Croce, Mountain View
Ramiro Escamilla, Caroline
Andrew Estes, Louisa
Will Flores, Chancellor
Christian Frey, Mountain View
Frantz Fulcher, Colonial Forge
Alvia Garcia, Riverbend
Kyle Grant, Courtland
Daniel Green, Louisa
Adrien Guerrero, North Stafford
Bryan Healey, Eastern View
Mike Hillin, Culpeper
Kaim Ijaz, Massaponax
Nathan Kale, King George
Kayden Kalenga, Culpeper
Thomas Kertgate, Colonial Forge
Javin King, Massaponax
Erick Lobo, Eastern View
William Luzier, Washington & Lee
Luca Manelli, Orange
Wyatt Mills, Orange
Lincoln Moy, Eastern View
Luis Murillo, Washington & Lee
Logan Neves, Colonial Forge
Edu Nolasco, Eastern View
Carlos Padilla, Brooke Point
Graham Patterson, King George
Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge
Kavian Rahiab, James Monroe
Douglas Recore, Riverbend
Daniel Robles, Orange
Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Brooke Point
Cyrus Ryan, Caroline
Travis Seitz, Mountain View
Ryan Stroh, Spotsylvania
L.B. Sutton, Riverbend
Albert Taber, Stafford
Nathaniel Thomas, Spotsylvania
R.J. Uribe, Culpeper
Kalea Wilson, Riverbend
Erik Navarro Zalaya, Chancellor