ALL-AREA BOYS' SOCCER: Fritton-Amorose's resolve defined his career at Colonial Forge

Samuel Fritton–Amorose is no stranger to adversity, on and off the soccer field.

During his freshman year at Colonial Forge High School, he suffered a broken foot. His sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his junior year was shortened as well.

Finally, his time to shine came this spring, and he showed what everyone was missing during his senior season.

His perseverance in overcoming obstacles allowed Fritton–Amorose to score 25 goals and provide 13 assists, helping lead the Eagles (16–6) to the Region 6B final and the VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinals, their first state berth in a decade. It also earned him the title of Free Lance–Star All-Area player of the year.

He also earned first-team all-state, all-region, and all-Commonwealth District accolades.

“it’s great honor to be chosen. All the hours and the hard work are paying off and it means a lot to me also to be recognized as one of the best,” he said.

During his freshman year, Fritton–Amorose suffered a break to his right foot when it collided with another player’s foot as they were both battling for the ball.

“I played the rest of the game after that, but the next day I couldn’t walk so I got an X-ray and it turned out to be broken,” he said.

Despite the injury, Fritton–Amorose was not overly upset because his injury came at the start of the season. He sat only out for a month and a half and returned before the end of the season.

“I look at Sammy’s career and his freshman year he broke his foot, then the pandemic hit, then we had a shortened season,” Eagles coach Adam Spinelli said. “You can see what he’s done with a full season.”

The pandemic canceled his sophomore season just as it was set to begin and shortened his junior campaign as well, as the VHSL squeezed three sports seasons into six months.

“I was a little annoyed by not having a real season twice,” Fritton–Amorose said, “but I think that motivated me more for my last and final season to play the best I could and to show people how good I really am.”

Even though the season ended in heartbreaking losses to Osbourn in the regional final and James River–Midlothian in the state tournament, Spinelli said that Fritton–Amorose was able to lead the young Colonial Forge team with his play.

“I’m very proud of him and proud of the team because these individual awards are also a reflection of the team because without the rest of the group, these individual awards would not be possible,” Spinelli said.

With all the adversity he has faced, Fritton–Amorose said that his main motivation to continue to work hard is to make those he loves most proud.

“Trying to make my family, friends, school, coaches and anyone who has (helped) me to get to where I’m at (and) to prove to them and make them proud of me,” said Fritton–Amorose, who plans to play for the University of Mary Washington this fall. “I just (wanted) to show them that their time wasn’t wasted and that they mean a lot to me.”