In Courtland’s 5–4–1 formation, a single player is entrusted with orchestrating the attack. Fortunately for the Cougars, Kyle Grant is no stranger to striking out on his own.

It was the wish of Grant’s late father, Colin, that he attend college and play soccer in the United States. And so, three years ago, he left his childhood home of Montego Bay, Jamaica, to live with his aunt, uncle and two cousins in Spotsylvania County.

While Grant’s colorful Jamaican creole initially perplexed his new classmates, his play spoke volumes from the jump.

“He’s a little wild and crazy sometimes, and overtly loud,” said longtime Courtland soccer coach Jack Hitchens. “He impressed us right away with his skills. He’s just wicked fast, and he’s got a devastating cannon shot and can just turn on a dime. Ever since maybe the third or fourth game of last year, he’s been double-teamed every game.”

The extra attention hardly fazed Grant. The Free Lance–Star boys’ soccer player of the year scored 22 goals as a senior, none bigger than the penalty kick he converted in overtime of the Region 4B championship game last month. The thrilling victory over Chancellor gave Courtland the opportunity to host a Class 4 state quarterfinal.

“Without him, I don’t think we’d be anywhere near where we were,” said Hitchens, who announced his retirement following the memorable campaign. “We’ve had some talented players there but nobody who can finish the way he can.”

In Jamaica, Grant grew up playing several sports including cricket, where he served primarily as a “bowler.” He eventually settled on soccer, earning a spot on the Jamaican U15 national team.

Soccer in his home country “was always physical, more physical than technical,” Grant explained. “That’s the difference between Jamaica and the States. The States is way more technical, and that’s where I had to adapt quickly. But on the physicality side, I was used to it.”

As a junior, Grant earned all Region 4B honors despite missing several games with an injury. That first spring, he was not only hurt but homesick.

“I had to adjust to it,” Grant said of being nearly 1,500 miles away from his parents. “Probably my first three months I was missing them, always wanting to go back to Jamaica.

“But over a period of time, I adapted to it. They were like, ‘Just push through.’ They know what I’m capable of doing, so that was good.”

At Courtland, Grant eventually found lifelong friends and discovered new foods.

“They all introduced me to Chik-fil-A,” he said with a laugh.

More importantly, he also picked up a Division-I scholarship offer.

While Grant will take his unique offensive talents to VMI this fall, the Montego Bay-to-Spotsylvania Courthouse pipeline isn’t tapped just yet. Grant’s younger brother, Kiefer, is planning to join his aunt and uncle next fall and will attend Courtland.

“According to Kyle, he’s better than he is,” Hitchens said. “We’re hoping that comes to pass.”