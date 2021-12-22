All-Area cross country capsules

RUNNERS OF THE YEAR
BLAKE FAIRBANKS
Riverbend
The Bears’ senior was runner-up in the Region 5D and state meets after placing third in the Commonwealth District championships.
ALI DiCLEMENTE
Colonial Forge
The senior won the Commonwealth district title at Willowmere Park and placed third in Region 6B and 17th in the Class 6 state meet.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIAN TREAKLE, Riverbend
He led a team with three freshmen runners in the top seven to the Commonwealth District team title and a state runner-up finish.
BOYS TEAM
TYLER ARNOLD
Riverbend
The fastest of the Bears’ freshmen placed fifth in the Commonwealth District, sixth in Region 5D and 14th in his first state meet.
BRADY BRENNAN
Brooke Point
The precocious freshman won the Commonwealth District and Region 5D individual titles before placing fourth in the state meet.
ALEXANDER DACHOS
King George
The senior was Battlefield District champion and placed fifth in the Region 4B meet before a 67th-place showing at state.
NICHOLAS EMMERT
Louisa
Running against top competition, he was fourth in the Jefferson District, second in Region 4D and sixth in the Class 4 state meet.
JUSTIN POLCHA
Stafford
The senior placed fourth in both the Commonwealth District and Region 5D before a ninth-place showing at the Class 5 state meet.
SAMUEL YAKULIS JR.
North Stafford
The senior was district runner-up to Brennan before placing fifth in the regional meet and earning all-state honors at No. 15.
GIRLS TEAM
EVELYN ANDERSON
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ junior was Battlefield District runner-up and placed third in Region 4B before a 32nd-place state performance.
MADELYN ANDERSON
Mountain View
The sophomore was Region 5D runner-up after placing fifth in the Commonwealth District. She was 11th in the Class 5 state meet.
KATHERINE CRAIG
North Stafford
The junior placed sixth in the Commonwealth District, ninth in Region 5D and 19th in the Class 5 state meet at The Plains.
ISABELLA HARDAWAY
Culpeper
The Blue Devils’ junior won the Battlefield District title, then placed 10th in Region 4B and 23rd in the Class 3, state meet at Salem.
KATE LOESCHER
Colonial Forge
The freshman was fourth in the Commonwealth District championships, 11th in Region 6B and 39th in the Class 6 state race.
EMMA WUNDERLY
Mountain View
The senior was Commonwealth District runner-up, then placed third in Region 5D and ninth in the Class 5 state championships.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Charles Aiken, Courtland
Jack Belt, North Stafford
Alexander Blair, Chancellor
Parker Brown, Riverbend
Ethan Church, Eastern View
Max Clements, Eastern View
Tyler Evans, Chancellor
Jeremy Glauber, Colonial Forge
Jack Greven, James Monroe
Jack Hauger, Riverbend
Baylor Jenkins, Riverbend
Luke Jockin, Riverbend
Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline
Jin Lee, Spotsylvania
Marcus Luckinbill, Eastern View
Hunter Lutz, Eastern View
Dominic Kittle, Caroline
Trenton Labrum, Orange
William Moore, Louisa
Gavin McCraw, King George
Thomas Oylear, Stafford
Garrett Pearl, Brooke Point
Diego Pons, Mountain View
Ben Putka, Stafford
Justin Rau, Riverbend
Christian Reid, Courtland
Javier Roldan, Orange
Charles Schilling, Mountain View
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Caleb Smith, Culpeper
Elliott Van Vorst, James Monroe
GIRLS
Claire Anderson, Eastern View
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Madison Carlisle, Mountain View
Avril Castro, Eastern View
Elise Collette, Mountain View
Emma Clark, Brooke Point
Madison Dahlstom, Mountain View
Brenna Elchenko, Stafford
Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge
Bella Groves, Culpeper
Sylvia Hardy, King George
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Kira Hawkins, Brooke Point