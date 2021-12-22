 Skip to main content
All-Area cross country capsules
RUNNERS OF THE YEAR

BLAKE FAIRBANKS

Riverbend

The Bears’ senior was runner-up in the Region 5D and state meets after placing third in the Commonwealth District championships.

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The senior won the Commonwealth district title at Willowmere Park and placed third in Region 6B and 17th in the Class 6 state meet.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN TREAKLE, Riverbend

He led a team with three freshmen runners in the top seven to the Commonwealth District team title and a state runner-up finish.

BOYS TEAM

TYLER ARNOLD

Riverbend

The fastest of the Bears’ freshmen placed fifth in the Commonwealth District, sixth in Region 5D and 14th in his first state meet.

BRADY BRENNAN

Brooke Point

The precocious freshman won the Commonwealth District and Region 5D individual titles before placing fourth in the state meet.

ALEXANDER DACHOS

King George

The senior was Battlefield District champion and placed fifth in the Region 4B meet before a 67th-place showing at state.

NICHOLAS EMMERT

Louisa

Running against top competition, he was fourth in the Jefferson District, second in Region 4D and sixth in the Class 4 state meet.

JUSTIN POLCHA

Stafford

The senior placed fourth in both the Commonwealth District and Region 5D before a ninth-place showing at the Class 5 state meet.

SAMUEL YAKULIS JR.

North Stafford

The senior was district runner-up to Brennan before placing fifth in the regional meet and earning all-state honors at No. 15.

GIRLS TEAM

EVELYN ANDERSON

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ junior was Battlefield District runner-up and placed third in Region 4B before a 32nd-place state performance.

MADELYN ANDERSON

Mountain View

The sophomore was Region 5D runner-up after placing fifth in the Commonwealth District. She was 11th in the Class 5 state meet.

KATHERINE CRAIG

North Stafford

The junior placed sixth in the Commonwealth District, ninth in Region 5D and 19th in the Class 5 state meet at The Plains.

ISABELLA HARDAWAY

Culpeper

The Blue Devils’ junior won the Battlefield District title, then placed 10th in Region 4B and 23rd in the Class 3, state meet at Salem.

KATE LOESCHER

Colonial Forge

The freshman was fourth in the Commonwealth District championships, 11th in Region 6B and 39th in the Class 6 state race.

EMMA WUNDERLY

Mountain View

The senior was Commonwealth District runner-up, then placed third in Region 5D and ninth in the Class 5 state championships.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Charles Aiken, Courtland

Jack Belt, North Stafford

Alexander Blair, Chancellor

Parker Brown, Riverbend

Ethan Church, Eastern View

Max Clements, Eastern View

Tyler Evans, Chancellor

Jeremy Glauber, Colonial Forge

Jack Greven, James Monroe

Jack Hauger, Riverbend

Baylor Jenkins, Riverbend

Luke Jockin, Riverbend

Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline

Jin Lee, Spotsylvania

Marcus Luckinbill, Eastern View

Hunter Lutz, Eastern View

Dominic Kittle, Caroline

Trenton Labrum, Orange

William Moore, Louisa

Gavin McCraw, King George

Thomas Oylear, Stafford

Garrett Pearl, Brooke Point

Diego Pons, Mountain View

Ben Putka, Stafford

Justin Rau, Riverbend

Christian Reid, Courtland

Javier Roldan, Orange

Charles Schilling, Mountain View

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Caleb Smith, Culpeper

Elliott Van Vorst, James Monroe

GIRLS

Claire Anderson, Eastern View

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Madison Carlisle, Mountain View

Avril Castro, Eastern View

Elise Collette, Mountain View

Emma Clark, Brooke Point

Madison Dahlstom, Mountain View

Brenna Elchenko, Stafford

Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge

Bella Groves, Culpeper

Sylvia Hardy, King George

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Kira Hawkins, Brooke Point

Emily Hicks, Colonial Forge

Kaitlyn Klock, Caroline

Cecelia Lucas, James Monroe

Olivia Morra, Riverbend

Olivia Priddy, Massaponax

Shae Reynolds, Brooke Point

Rebecca Schoenberger, Chancellor

Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge

Isabelle Whitman, James Monroe

Kellie Williams, King George

