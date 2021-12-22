All-Area cross country capsules

RUNNERS OF THE YEAR

BLAKE FAIRBANKS

Riverbend

The Bears’ senior was runner-up in the Region 5D and state meets after placing third in the Commonwealth District championships.

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The senior won the Commonwealth district title at Willowmere Park and placed third in Region 6B and 17th in the Class 6 state meet.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN TREAKLE, Riverbend

He led a team with three freshmen runners in the top seven to the Commonwealth District team title and a state runner-up finish.

BOYS TEAM

TYLER ARNOLD

Riverbend

The fastest of the Bears’ freshmen placed fifth in the Commonwealth District, sixth in Region 5D and 14th in his first state meet.

BRADY BRENNAN

Brooke Point