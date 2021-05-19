 Skip to main content
All-area cross country capsules
All-area cross country capsules

All-Area

All-Area cross country runner of the year Nicholas Emmert of Louisa

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN MAYNARD

North Stafford

His balanced boys’ team won Commonwealth District and Region 5D titles before finishing fourth at the Class 5 state meet.

BOYS TEAM

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

NICHOLAS EMMERT

Louisa

The junior won the Region 4B individual championship and finished fifth in the Class 4 state meet.

NOAH LeCAIN

North Stafford

The senior won the Commonwealth District title and finished second in Region 5B and fifth in the state championships.

JUSTIN POLCHA

Stafford

The Indians’ junior placed fourth in the district, sixth in the region and 12th in the state for his second straight all-state honor.

BEN PUTKA

Stafford

The junior posted matching fifth-place finishes in the district and regional competition, then was 20th in the state meet.

JOSHUA WEBB

North Stafford

The senior was crowned Region 5B champion after finishing second in the district and before placing seventh in the state.

BRANDEN WOOD

Louisa

The senior pushed Emmert all season and finished third in the Region 4B meet and eighth in the state competition.

SAMUEL YAKULIS JR.

North Stafford

The junior stayed on his teammates’ heels, finishing third in the district, fourth in the region and 26th in the state.

GIRLS TEAM

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ junior was Commonwealth District runner-up, then finished fifth in Region 6B and 18th in the state meet.

ELLA DOVER

Stafford

The Indians’ sophomore placed sixth in the district, 12th in Region 5B and 41st in the Class 5 state meet.

MARY ELLA GLAUBER

Colonial Forge

The freshman was fifth in the Commonwealth, 17th in the region and 40th in the state meet.

KENNEDY HARRIS

Louisa

The Lions’ sophomore finished third in the Region 4B meet then barely missed all-state honors by finishing 18th.

KAYLA LOESCHER

Colonial Forge

The senior won the Commonwealth District title, then finished sixth in the region and 23rd in the state.

EMILY McHUGH

Colonial Forge

The senior placed fourth in the district, 13th in the region and 44th in the state f or the Eagles.

EMMA WUNDERLY

Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior was third in the Commonwealth District, fifth in Region 5D and 27th in the state meet.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Tyler Barham, Stafford

Russell Belt, North Stafford

Aidan Billings, Mountain View

Andrew Caley, Brooke Point

Jameson Clements, Eastern View

Caiden Davenport, Louisa

Jack Hauger, Riverbend

Christian Jackson, Colonial Forge

Luke Jockin, Riverbend

Macklin Luckinbill, Eastern View

Gavin McCraw, King George

Landon Mills, Colonial Forge

William Moore, Louisa

Foster Moon, Riverbend

William Mott, North Stafford

Ryder Rose, Orange

Charles Schilling, Mountain View

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Crigi Swain, Mountain View

Matthew Stretton, Courtland

Ashton Watterston, Colonial Forge

Liam Zinn, Stafford

GIRLS

Grace Berck, Stafford

Caroline Chapman, Louisa

Emma Clark, Brooke Point

Leah Ellis, Courtland

Emma Filkoski, King George

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Helena Griffith, Mountain View

Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper

Anna Kale, King George

Natalie Kingston, Mountain View

Laura Peterson, Mountain View

Maddox Pleasants, Louisa

McKayla Reyer, Riverbend

Danica Sale, Caroline

Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View

Hailey Smith, North Stafford

Eleanor Veazey, King George

Katie Ward, King George

Caitlyn Wingeart, King George

Tags

