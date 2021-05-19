All-area cross country capsules

JOSHUA WEBB

North Stafford

The senior was crowned Region 5B champion after finishing second in the district and before placing seventh in the state.

BRANDEN WOOD

Louisa

The senior pushed Emmert all season and finished third in the Region 4B meet and eighth in the state competition.

SAMUEL YAKULIS JR.

North Stafford

The junior stayed on his teammates’ heels, finishing third in the district, fourth in the region and 26th in the state.

GIRLS TEAM

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ junior was Commonwealth District runner-up, then finished fifth in Region 6B and 18th in the state meet.

ELLA DOVER

Stafford