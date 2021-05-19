All-area cross country capsules

COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIAN MAYNARD
North Stafford
His balanced boys’ team won Commonwealth District and Region 5D titles before finishing fourth at the Class 5 state meet.
BOYS TEAM
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
NICHOLAS EMMERT
Louisa
The junior won the Region 4B individual championship and finished fifth in the Class 4 state meet.
NOAH LeCAIN
North Stafford
The senior won the Commonwealth District title and finished second in Region 5B and fifth in the state championships.
JUSTIN POLCHA
Stafford
The Indians’ junior placed fourth in the district, sixth in the region and 12th in the state for his second straight all-state honor.
BEN PUTKA
Stafford
The junior posted matching fifth-place finishes in the district and regional competition, then was 20th in the state meet.
JOSHUA WEBB
North Stafford
The senior was crowned Region 5B champion after finishing second in the district and before placing seventh in the state.
BRANDEN WOOD
Louisa
The senior pushed Emmert all season and finished third in the Region 4B meet and eighth in the state competition.
SAMUEL YAKULIS JR.
North Stafford
The junior stayed on his teammates’ heels, finishing third in the district, fourth in the region and 26th in the state.
GIRLS TEAM
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
ALI DiCLEMENTE
Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ junior was Commonwealth District runner-up, then finished fifth in Region 6B and 18th in the state meet.
ELLA DOVER
Stafford
The Indians’ sophomore placed sixth in the district, 12th in Region 5B and 41st in the Class 5 state meet.
MARY ELLA GLAUBER
Colonial Forge
The freshman was fifth in the Commonwealth, 17th in the region and 40th in the state meet.
KENNEDY HARRIS
Louisa
The Lions’ sophomore finished third in the Region 4B meet then barely missed all-state honors by finishing 18th.
KAYLA LOESCHER
Colonial Forge
The senior won the Commonwealth District title, then finished sixth in the region and 23rd in the state.
EMILY McHUGH
Colonial Forge
The senior placed fourth in the district, 13th in the region and 44th in the state f or the Eagles.
EMMA WUNDERLY
Mountain View
The Wildcats’ junior was third in the Commonwealth District, fifth in Region 5D and 27th in the state meet.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Tyler Barham, Stafford
Russell Belt, North Stafford
Aidan Billings, Mountain View
Andrew Caley, Brooke Point
Jameson Clements, Eastern View
Caiden Davenport, Louisa
Jack Hauger, Riverbend
Christian Jackson, Colonial Forge
Luke Jockin, Riverbend
Macklin Luckinbill, Eastern View
Gavin McCraw, King George
Landon Mills, Colonial Forge
William Moore, Louisa
Foster Moon, Riverbend
William Mott, North Stafford
Ryder Rose, Orange
Charles Schilling, Mountain View
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Crigi Swain, Mountain View
Matthew Stretton, Courtland
Ashton Watterston, Colonial Forge
Liam Zinn, Stafford
GIRLS
Grace Berck, Stafford
Caroline Chapman, Louisa
Emma Clark, Brooke Point
Leah Ellis, Courtland
Emma Filkoski, King George
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Helena Griffith, Mountain View
Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper
Anna Kale, King George
Natalie Kingston, Mountain View
Laura Peterson, Mountain View
Maddox Pleasants, Louisa
McKayla Reyer, Riverbend
Danica Sale, Caroline
Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View
Hailey Smith, North Stafford
Eleanor Veazey, King George
Katie Ward, King George
Caitlyn Wingeart, King George